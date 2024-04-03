Theratechnologies to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its first quarter ended February 29, 2024, on Wednesday, April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lévesque will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.
Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.
|CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
|Conference Call Date
|April 10, 2024
|Conference Call Time
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Webcast link
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pozhpvit
|Dial in
|1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
|Access Code
|4991919
|CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
|Toll Free
|1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
|International Toll
|1-412-317-0088
|Replay Access Code
|3783831
|Replay End Date
|April 17, 2024
|To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).
Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
438-315-6608
Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800