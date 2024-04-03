United States Cups & Lids Markets Report 2012, 2017, and 2022, with Forecasts through 2032 Featuring Dart Container, International Paper, Graphic Packaging, Pactiv Evergreen, and Berry Global

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cups & Lids Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for cups and lids is forecast to grow 3.4% per year to $15.5 billion in 2027, with real growth of 1.8% annually to 479 billion units. Advances will be fueled by continued growth in foodservice revenues and solid prospects for food and beverage packaging cups.
Foodservice will remain the dominant cup and lid market in value terms, accounting for 66% market value in 2027. While the large established base and maturity of some applications will hold back gains, several trends will drive cup and lid demand, especially an increased focus on specialty beverage offerings in quick service and other restaurants along with general trends toward snacking in place of traditional meals.
This study examines the US market for disposable cups and lids. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022, with forecasts through 2032. Annual data is provided for 2018-2026. Data are provided in current dollar value and units. The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on key industry competitors including Dart Container, International Paper, Graphic Packaging, Pactiv Evergreen, and Berry Global.
Unit growth will be supported by healthy gains in foodservice revenues and the increasing popularity of single-serve, convenient food packaging. In addition to real demand gains, market value will be supported by the proliferation of higher value, sustainable cup materials such as molded fiber and aluminum.
Sustainability Has Growing Impacts on Material Mix & Product Development
Over the past decade, sustainability has become a leading factor in determining cup and lid choices. This has resulted in a strong push toward using higher priced materials such as aluminum and bioplastics, which supports market value increases. This also extends to products such as rigid plastic cups, with an emphasis placed on more environmentally friendly plastics or the greater incorporation of recycled content, which also boosts prices.
Concerns over sustainability are also creating a shift in the product mix. For instance, a general phaseout of foam cups, especially among major foodservice chains, is supporting demand for a variety of alternative materials such as paper. However, growing efforts to encourage reusable cup usage, especially among coffee shops and other limited-service restaurants, will offer a potential restraint on cup demand.
Continued Growth in Foodservice to Further Propel Cup Demand
Foodservice will continue to be an important market for disposable cups and lids due to their widespread use with hot and cold beverages, various food items, and condiments. Foodservice cup and lid demand will be supported by continued growth in foodservice orders and a return to normal consumer dining out habits.
The increasing number of takeout and delivery orders at full-service restaurants, which almost exclusively used reusable glassware until recently, will also bolster gains. However, a shift at some limited-service restaurants toward bottled beverage options instead of those offered in cups will restrain greater gains.
Convenience Will Support Packaging Cup Demand Despite Maturity in Key Food Segments
Demand for packaging cups and lids will primarily benefit from the convenience they offer across various food packaging applications. In addition to widespread trends toward individual-sized food products, cups allow for on-the-go snacking as well as use with multi-pack products. However, a slowdown in key food segments, most notably flattening yogurt consumption after periods of exceptional growth, will restrain further demand going forward.
Historical Sales Trends
Demand for disposable cups and lids is directly related to trends in consumer food and beverage expenditures, particularly spending for food and beverages consumed away from home, and overall food and beverage consumption patterns.
Other important determinants of demand levels and growth include:
- Demographic factors such as the overall size and growth rate of the resident population, the age distribution of the population, the average household size, and the number of family members in the workforce
- Macroeconomic variables, such as levels of personal consumption expenditures and disposable income, and overall economic growth and inflation
- Shifts in consumer food and beverage tastes and preferences, including dietary trends
- Changes in food distribution channels and the retail environment
- Cup and lid demand is also influenced by less predictable factors, such as raw material prices and availability, technological developments, government regulations, and foreign trade.
The outlook for cups and lids is also linked to overall packaging demand and various packaging industry trends, including:
- Competition from alternative packaging formats, such as other plastic or paper containers, and flexible packaging (e.g., pouches)
- Consumer preferences and purchasing trends (e.g., single serving formats, portability, reusability)
- The importance of environmental friendliness and sustainability (e.g., recyclability and compostability)
Demand for cups and lids in the foodservice market is largely influenced by foodservice industry variables. These factors include:
- The characteristics of various beverage products
- Shifts in consumer beverage preferences
- Portion size trends
- Menu changes by restaurants
- design and convenience factors
Companies Featured
- Berry Global
- Dart Container
- Graphic Packaging
- International Paper
- Pactiv Evergreen
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short Term Analysis
- Economic Forecast
- Short-Term Cups & Lids Industry Trends
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Sales Trends
- Markets Overview
- Applications Overview (Beverage, Food, Portion, & Packaging)
- Products Overview (Cups, Lids & Lidding)
- Materials Trends (Plastic, Paper, Molded Fiber, Metal)
- Pricing & Inflation
- Foreign Trade
4. Factors Impacting Cup & Lid Demand
- Foodservice Industry Outlook
- Food Packaging Trends
- Beverage Packaging Trends
- Raw Materials Use & Availability
- Regulations
- Overview
- Bans on Foam & Plastic Products
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Source Reduction Efforts
- Development of Sustainable Materials
- Competitive Products
5. Rigid Plastic Cups
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook & Applications
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
6. Foam Cups
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook & Applications
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
7. Paper Cups
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook & Applications
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
8. Molded Fiber Cups
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook & Applications
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
9. Metal Cups
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook & Applications
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
10. Lids & Lidding
- Scope & Product Description
- Outlook, Products & Applications
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Application
- Rigid Lids
- Lidding (Flexible Lids)
- Materials
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Leading Suppliers
11. Beverage Cups & Lids
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Outlook
- Beverage Cups
- Demand by Type
- Cold Cups
- Hot Cups
- Lids for Beverage Cups
- Demand by Type
- Standard Lids
- Specialty Lids
- Materials
- Markets
- Leading Suppliers
12. Food Cups & Lids
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Outlook
- Materials
- Markets
- Leading Suppliers
13. Portion Cups & Lids
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Outlook
- Materials
- Markets
- Leading Suppliers
14. Packaging Cups & Lids
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Outlook
- Materials
- Markets
- Leading Suppliers
15. Foodservice Markets
- Market Scope
- Markets Overview
- Demand by Market
- Fast Food & Fast Casual
- Other Limited Service Restaurants (Coffee Shops, Snack Shops, Street Vendors)
- Full-Service
- Non-Commercial Foodservice
- Products & Applications
- Materials
16. Food & Beverage Packaging Markets
- Market Scope
- Markets Overview
- Demand by Market
- Dairy Products
- Prepared Foods
- Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Coffee & Tea
- Dry Food (Dry Soups, Side Dishes, & Breakfast Cereals)
- Candy & Snacks
- Baby Food
- Other Foods
- Beverages
- Product Trends
- Materials
17. Retail, Medical, & Nonfood Packaging Markets
- Markets Overview
- Demand by Market
- Retail Sale/Home Use
- Medical & Dental Markets
- Pet Food & Treats
- Nonfood Packaging
- Product Trends
- Materials
18. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
