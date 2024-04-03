Bestqool Revolutionizes Outdoor Activities with Innovative Red Light Therapy Devices

Seattle, Washington, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestqool has announced its innovative approach to integrating Red Light Therapy (RLT) with outdoor exercises and sports routines. This pioneering move aims to enhance physical health and recovery, propelling the benefits of RLT into the spotlight as a versatile and essential component of modern wellness practices.

Red Light Therapy is an advanced therapy mode that uses low-level wavelengths of red light to focus on the skin or deeper tissues, as needed to help resolve their related issues. [1] Bestqool, a leading provider of high-quality RLT devices, is at the forefront of making this technology accessible and effective for those pursuing an active and balanced lifestyle.

Using this modality of treatment, people have been able to find relief from several problems such as acne, wrinkles, stretch marks, psoriasis, and coarse skin texture , along with several painful and inflammatory conditions such as relief for sore and aching muscles, recovery from muscle or tissue injury, and pain in the joints. [2]



Because of the invention of several hand-held devices, using Red Light Therapy within the comforts of your home has also been made possible.

Using Red Light Therapy For Outdoor Activities

An active and healthy lifestyle is the perfect routine for people who wish to lead a balanced life. However, even these people are not spared from minor aches, pains, and discomforts in their muscles and joints.



Or, it would be much better to say, that doing too much exercise and workout makes them predisposed to developing these painful, uncomfortable conditions now and then.



So, in such a situation, what else could be more appropriate and effective than introducing them to the world of Red Light Therapy?



If you are someone who likes working out or engaging in outdoor activities, then introducing Red Light Therapy, both before and after your routines, could bring about such a refreshing change that would leave you pumped up for more activity!

Benefits Of Using Red Light Therapy Before & After Outdoor Activities

Here is an overview that would help you decide why incorporating Red Light Therapy could be the best option for you, before and after your workouts:

Reduces Muscle Soreness

Remember the feeling when you just started working out or engaging in outdoor activities? Your muscles would have burned so badly that you would have wanted nothing but to leave it all there and then.



The reason for this is that your muscles have been kept stiff and tight for such a long time that it takes a while for them to adjust to your ‘new’ routine.



However, with Red Light Therapy, all people new to the workout lifestyle can easily make up for the soreness and muscle burn by using it post-workout. It will help increase the range of motion of muscles. [3]



Improved Blood Circulation

Any form of outdoor activity or exercise tends to make your muscles cramped, as it tends to use their oxygen and stored energy during it.



However, when these people use Red Light Therapy, both before and after their routines, they will notice a visible change in the form of less cramping.



This is because this therapy helps improve blood circulation throughout the body and also between the muscles, which helps the muscles to recover quickly. [4]



Reduces Muscle Inflammation

Staying fit and healthy often requires you to test your limits. This includes aggressively working out and exerting more effort than your usual workout and activities.



When this happens, your muscles tend to get inflamed along with lactic acid build-up in them. This adds to the burden and makes you feel tired for longer periods.



Therefore, it is always best to make the most of Red Light therapy in such circumstances because it can both help your body prepare for an intense workout and later, also help with the recovery of your energy through its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. [5]



Increases Tolerance And Endurance

Red Light Therapy has one great benefit - it directly acts on the mitochondria or the ‘powerhouse’ of the cell, thereby allowing it to produce more energy for an individual who uses this mode of therapy. [6]



So, for all the people who are new to workout life or are about to try a new outdoor activity, how about you opt for the Red Light Therapy before starting your activity?



This way, you are bound to feel energized, less tired, and more pumped up than ever before. For athletes and sportsmen, this motivation is enough to get them out and about with their activities.

How To Incorporate Red Light Therapy In My Workout Routine And Outdoor Activities?

If you are interested in making Red Light Therapy a part of your outdoor routine, then do so with all your heart!



It is indeed the best gift that you can give your body, and the benefits and rewards will prove in the long run how right you were to do this.



The best time to incorporate Red Light Therapy in your routine is in the daytime, for obvious reasons (that is when the majority of people do their workouts!), and it should be done both before and after the activity, to experience its result in the best possible, effective manner.



Ideally, it is recommended that a gap of at least 20 - 30 minutes should be given both, before and after the workout. One or two sessions will bring no considerable change, you will need to be consistent with your routine to witness any changes in your muscle strength, tolerance, and post-workout recovery.



When it comes to talking about top-notch, great-quality hand-held Red Light Therapy devices, Bestqool is your ultimate solution.



Equipped with the best technology and the most effective results, their devices are among the best Red Light Therapy devices that you can easily use within the comforts of your home. These devices are up-to-date and have different settings that you can customize as per your preference.



These devices come with an extremely easy-to-use interface that even beginners will have no problems adapting to, and in no time, you will become familiar with using this Red Light Therapy device for a better, healthier, and more recharged body. Are you ready to take this challenge, then?

Official Link:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@bestqooltherapy

Instgram: https://www.instagram.com/bestqool/

TK: https://www.tiktok.com/@bestqool



References: