Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aircraft Fuel Cells estimated at US$451.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Hydrogen Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Fuel Cell Types segment is estimated at 23.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
The Aircraft Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 21.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for Aircraft Fuel Cells
- Immense Potential for Fuel Cells as Aviation Fuel Source
- Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells
- How Can Hydrogen Address Aviation Sector's Fuel Challenges?
- Net-Zero Aviation with Hydrogen Fuel Cells - Large Aircraft Manufacturers and Startups Strive to Make it Happen
- Turbines or Fuel Cells: Which is Better for Larger Capacity and Longer Range Airliners?
- Growth of Aviation Industry and Increased Focus on Reducing Emissions: Opportunities for Aircraft Fuel Cells
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
- Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells
- Rising Use of Fuel Cells in Defense UAVs to Power Gains
- A Peek Into the Promise of Fuel Cell Enabled Portable Energy for the Military
- High Potential for Fuel Cells in Space Applications
- Promising Innovations to Shape Future Prospects
- Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Fuels
- Global Economic Update
- An Introduction to Aircraft Fuel Cells
- Classification of Fuel Cells
- Global Market Outlook
- Competition
- Aircraft Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 27 Featured)
- Advent Technologies
- Airbus SAS
- Australian Fuel Cells Pty. Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- ElringKlinger AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intelligent Energy Limited
- Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC
- The Boeing Company
