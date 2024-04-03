Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aircraft Fuel Cells estimated at US$451.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Hydrogen Fuel Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Fuel Cell Types segment is estimated at 23.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Aircraft Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 21.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for Aircraft Fuel Cells

Immense Potential for Fuel Cells as Aviation Fuel Source

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

How Can Hydrogen Address Aviation Sector's Fuel Challenges?

Net-Zero Aviation with Hydrogen Fuel Cells - Large Aircraft Manufacturers and Startups Strive to Make it Happen

Turbines or Fuel Cells: Which is Better for Larger Capacity and Longer Range Airliners?

Growth of Aviation Industry and Increased Focus on Reducing Emissions: Opportunities for Aircraft Fuel Cells

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Rising Use of Fuel Cells in Defense UAVs to Power Gains

A Peek Into the Promise of Fuel Cell Enabled Portable Energy for the Military

High Potential for Fuel Cells in Space Applications

Promising Innovations to Shape Future Prospects

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

MARKET OVERVIEW

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Fuels

Global Economic Update

An Introduction to Aircraft Fuel Cells

Classification of Fuel Cells

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Aircraft Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

