Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030 - Growing Demand for Connected & Safe In-Car Infotainment Systems to Expand Use

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Artificial Intelligence - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Automotive Artificial Intelligence Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Hardware segment is estimated at 15.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The Automotive Artificial Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 15.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Age of AI Has Arrived & Here's How it Promises to Revolutionize Automobiles
- Evolution & Growth of AI as Measured by the Robust Spending on AI Enablement, Primes the Technology for Use in Automobiles: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- How & Where is AI Used in the Automobile Industry?: % Breakdown of Automotive AI Spending by Application Area as of the Year 2022
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- Automotive Artificial Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Automotive Artificial Intelligence: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Connected & Safe In-Car Infotainment Systems to Expand Use of AI Technology in Vehicles
- AI Integration into In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Gathers Momentum, Supported by Strong Demand for Intuitive, Smarter & Safer Systems: Global Automotive Infotainment Market Opportunity (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Swift Progress Towards Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization to Drive the Importance of AI Technology
- Exhibit Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Against the Backdrop of Rising Automobile Thefts, AI Makes It Presence Felt in the Vehicle Access Control Space
- As the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases, AI Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to Make Vehicle Access Control Systems More Fool Proof: Vehicle Thefts (In 000 Vehicles) in the United States for the Years 2019 through 2022
- Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area Type as of the Year 2022
- Growing Popularity of In-Car Payments Bodes Well for the Adoption of AI in Automobiles
- The Need for Intuitive & Safer Vehicle HMI Solutions Drives the Use of AI
- Robust Innovations in the Automotive HMI Market Bodes Well for Adoption of AI Technology in HMI R&D, Design and Development: Global Market for Automotive HMI (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- Focus on Driver Behavior Intelligence Expands the Role of AI in Driver Monitoring
- Here's How AI Enables Secure Vehicular Communication in the Era of Internet of Cars
