Global High-Speed Cameras Report 2024: A US$827.3 Million Market by 2030 - Camera Technology Innovations Poised to Disrupt Status-Quo for High-Speed Imaging

The global market for High-Speed Cameras estimated at US$482.6 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$827.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Below 2 MP Cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$433.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 2-5 MP Cameras segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens Addressable Market
- Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS
- High-Speed Cameras Aid in Monitoring Over-Speeding Vehicles
- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-Speed Cameras
- Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many Manufacturing Challenges
- Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food Industry
- Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing
- Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes Well
- Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector
- Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025
- Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains Robust
- Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
- New Ultra-Fast Camera Help Understand Nerve Signals
- Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras
- High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging
- Camera Technology Innovations Poised to Disrupt Status-Quo for High-Speed Imaging
- High-Speed Cameras & DIC: A Powerful Duo Enabling Incredible Temporal Resolutions
- High-Speed Cameras Get a Makeover with Exciting Design Innovations
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|456
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$482.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$827.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
