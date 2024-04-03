Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $149.1 Billion by 2030 - CROs to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in a Major Way

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market to Reach $149.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report provides an introduction to Contract Research Outsourcing (CRO) and outlines the qualities to consider when selecting a CRO. It includes a global economic update and examines the competitive landscape, highlighting the rampant merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the CRO market, which puts pressure on smaller CROs. It presents the market share of key competitors and assesses their competitive presence globally.



Clinical Research Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$76.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Early Phase Development Services segment is estimated at 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The report discusses how players in the industry adapt to evolutionary changes and analyzes the market prospects and outlook, noting rapid growth and seismic shifts. It emphasizes the role of stringent regulations and technology in shaping the CRO industry and provides insights into regional market dynamics, particularly the trend of clinical trials outsourcing in North America and the facilitation of decentralized trials by digital technology. Additionally, key trends and recent market activities are highlighted to provide a comprehensive overview of the CRO market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Contract Research Outsourcing: An Introduction

Qualities that have to be considered while selecting a CRO

Global Economic Update

Competition

M&A Activity Rampant in the CRO Market

M&A Activity Yields Immense Pressure on Smaller CROs

Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Players Adapt & Align with Evolutionary Changes in CRO Industry

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Rapidly Changing & Evolving Landscape Entails Seismic Shifts for CROs

Stringent Regulations Fuel the Need for CROs

Technology Changes the Research Foot Prints of the CRO Industry

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Trend of Clinical Trials Outsourcing Attains Pace in North America

Digital Technology Facilitates Decentralized Trials

Key Trends in the CRO Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for CRO Services

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for CRO Market

Surge in Clinical Trials Powers Growth of CRO Industry

CROs to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in a Major Way to Increase Efficacy of Clinical Research

Pandemic Spawns Digitization Wave

CROs and the Emergence of New Technology: Opportunities and Challenges

Popularity of Wearable technology Eases Enlisting Study groups and Tracking of Patient Activity

Biosimulation Enhances Data Interpretation and Pre-Verification

CROs: From a Humble Beginning to Partners of Moment for Drug Discovery Endeavors

Biotechnology Firms as Valuable Options

CROs in Great Demand

CROs with Process Maturity in Demand

Dealing with Geopolitical Issues

Decentralized Clinical Trials & Flexibility

Issues with Hybrid Trials & Sponsor Preferences

CROs to Mitigate Supply Chain Glitches

Bio-Pharmaceutical Sector Regains Momentum Post Pandemic

Growing Size and Complexity of Clinical Trials Increase Biotech's Dependence on CROs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 307 Featured)

360biolabs

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ICON plc

IQVIA, Inc.

KCR S.A

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

PSI CRO AG

Syneos Health, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohqa7m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.