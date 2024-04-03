Rush Street Interactive Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

CHICAGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, followed by a conference call at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (5:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.



RSI’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI’s investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 971872.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI’s investor relations website shortly after the call until at least June 1, 2024.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

