FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement in Canada by Pharmacists and Physicians for Ninth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that FeraMAX® is the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in Canada, based on a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians(1). This year marks the ninth consecutive year that FeraMAX® has been awarded this vote of confidence from physicians and pharmacists across Canada, including those professionals in Quebec.



The annual Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations is an important pharmaceutical industry indicator which tracks pharmacist and physician counselling patterns for over-the-counter (OTC) products in Canada. The survey was fielded between October 2023 and January 2024 by EnsembleIQ Research and Innovation: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSanté.ca. This is the only national survey to research the role of Canadian pharmacists and physicians as counsellors and advisors in non-prescription products.

“We are honoured by the continued confidence of Canadian healthcare professionals in our FeraMAX® Pd products,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “As Canada’s leader in iron health, BioSyent continues to develop and expand the FeraMAX® Pd line of products to address the iron needs of a wide group of patients and life stages.”

About FeraMAX®

The FeraMAX® Pd brand has a unique, patented Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC) formulation and all versions of FeraMAX® are dosed once daily, supporting iron health with treatment, maintenance, and preventative supplements. FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 makes iron therapy convenient for children. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45, launched in 2023, is designed to prevent iron deficiency, maintain healthy iron levels, and to address a gap in iron health therapy. The FeraMAX® family represents innovative solutions to support iron health across various age groups.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

