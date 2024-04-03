Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that members of its management team will deliver a company presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 10, 2024 at 8:45 am ET.



The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website. www.milestonepharma.com

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat highly symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

