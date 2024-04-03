Redhook Brewery Announces New “Big Juicy Ballard” IPA and Revives IPA Daze Festival at the Brewlab on 4/20 Weekend

SEATTLE, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redhook Brewery , makers of pure Pacific Northwest ale, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is introducing the brewery’s newest offering: Big Juicy Ballard IPA, a higher ABV, high-octane juice bomb bursting with tropical hops and a lingering sweet finish, hitting shelves this April.



Redhook’s Big Ballard family pays homage to its original stomping grounds in the Ballard District where Redhook was born in 1981 and builds on the resounding success of our beloved Big Ballard series—featuring the Original, Hazy, and Tropical variations. We proudly introduce the newest member: Big Juicy Ballard. With an impressive ABV of 9.5%, this fourth edition embodies our commitment to delivering bold flavors and innovative brews that bring the highest quality and brewing innovations to drinkers across the Pacific Northwest. This edition caters to the growing preference among consumers for innovative imperial offerings and is conveniently available in the popular 19.2 oz cans. Redhook's latest release not only promises exceptional quality and value but also invites consumers to savor the evolution of the Big Ballard series.

“We're thrilled to unveil our newest addition to the Big Ballard family, the Big Juicy Ballard IPA,” said Kaylen Gibbens, Lead Brewing Manager. “This brew represents both the tradition of big, bold and flavorful IPAs that the family is known for, and the latest flavors and techniques to satisfy the tastes of the modern drinker.”

“We took our time to develop this recipe, challenge our own processes and push the boundaries of what we’ve done in the past,” added Parker Penley, Innovation Brewer. “The result is something special. With its juicy hop profile and robust ABV, Big Juicy packs a tremendous amount of flavor inside a remarkably drinkable beer. It’s a testament to the tradition and innovation that has come to define the Big Ballard series and we can't wait for everyone to experience it!”

Redhook’s IPA Daze Celebration: April 19-21

Redhook will officially debut Big Juicy Ballard IPA at Brewlab’s revived its free IPA Daze festival. Consumers will be able to enjoy the April 20th “4/20” weekend at Brewlab’s 3-day IPA Daze celebration where IPAs will reign supreme. There will be munchies-inspired food specials from Kobo Pizza , performances by DJ Jewel, and of course, brews courtesy of Redhook, and, not to mention the launch of Big Juicy Ballard IPA! Consumers are invited to stop by Redhook Brewlab (Pike Motorworks Building, 714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA) in Capitol Hill all weekend long to join in on the festivities and sip the entire Big Ballard Family on draft!

Friday, April 19-Saturday, April 20: 12:30pm-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: 12:30-9:30 p.m.

Available across the Pacific Northwest in major retail outlets, Big Juicy Ballard IPA is here to bring the summer vibes to you. Head to your local retailer or check our Beer Finder for where to purchase (Age 21+. Always drink responsibly).





About Redhook Brewery

Beer that captures the spirit of Pacific Northwest innovation and community. At Redhook, we're driven by the belief that every beer drinker deserves something extraordinary. Founded in 1981 by Paul Shipman and Gordon Bowker, our brewery emerged from humble beginnings in a renovated transmission shop in Ballard, Seattle, using second-hand equipment and sheer determination.

Fast forward four decades, and the beer scene, much like our vibrant hometown of Seattle, has evolved significantly. Yet, amidst the changes, our dedication to crafting exceptional, approachable beers remains unwavering. While our recipes may have evolved, the entrepreneurial spirit and relentless work ethic instilled by our founders continue to shape our pursuit of creating the hardest-working beer in your fridge. Join us as we raise a toast to innovation, community, and the enduring legacy of Redhook.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

