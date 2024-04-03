WSP Announces Executive Appointments in the United States

MONTREAL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the nomination of Joseph Sczurko (Joe) as President, USA, effective immediately.



“We are delighted to appoint Joe to the role of President in the United States and welcome him to our Global Leadership Team. He joined WSP in 2022 through the acquisition of the Environment & Infrastructure business (E&I) of John Wood Group plc. Joe brings decades of invaluable leadership experience and a deep understanding of the industry and evolving client needs. He has a proven track record of building, leading, and fostering collaboration in diverse multi-sector and multi-service businesses. He is already deeply connected within WSP, and his commitment, effectiveness, and proficiency in sustainability make him well suited to effectively guide our US business through its next stage of growth and innovation,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer, WSP Global.

“We have exceptional people and a great culture at WSP. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to developing a unique technical professional services business and to lead our WSP team in the USA in driving strategic initiatives while consistently delivering outstanding results for our clients, partners, and stakeholders,” stated Joe Sczurko.

JOSEPH SCZURKO

Joseph Sczurko has been a licensed professional engineer since 1989. He holds over 35 years of progressive experience and management responsibility in consulting and engineering services. He was serving as the CEO of Wood E&I when WSP announced its intention to acquire the business in 2022. Until this time, Joe led WSP’s Earth & Environment business in the USA. Throughout his career, he has gained broad experience in end markets, clients, project types and technical staff. Joe has also established extensive networks within the industry, led change and successfully delivered results in a range of business operating models. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a Master of Science in civil and environmental engineering, as well as an MBA.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Peters (Chris) to the role of Chief Operating Officer, USA, effective immediately, overseeing operational efficiency in alignment with strategic goals.

CHRISTOPHER PETERS

Chris is a registered professional engineer and a registered structural engineer. With 30 years of experience in the engineering industry, Chris has successfully served in a wide variety of management roles. He joined WSP in 2017 and until now was the President, West Region in the USA and was responsible for operations and growth of multiple business lines, including transportation, property and buildings, water, energy and advisory services. He possesses extensive expertise and industry credibility, and a deep knowledge of the transportation sector. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in civil engineering.

“We are excited to begin this new journey and congratulate Joe Sczurko and Chris Peters on their new roles. Both these appointments are a testament to the firm’s robust pipeline of talent and succession planning. I wish to also extend warm thanks to Lewis Cornell (Lou) for his dedication to WSP over the years and wish him, once again, a well-deserved retirement,” said Alexandre L’Heureux.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 66,500 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

Phone: (438) 843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com