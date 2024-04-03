Press Release



Refresco acquires VBC Bottling Company, beverage manufacturer in Modesto, California, US.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, April 3, 2024 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider for global, national, and emerging (GNE) brands and retailers in Europe, North America, and Australia, today announces it has completed the acquisition of VBC Bottling Company.



VBC, a family-owned contract manufacturer of premium beverages, is strategically located in Modesto, California. The acquisition of VBC Bottling Company complements Refresco’s footprint and capabilities in North America, and further strengthens its ability to provide beverage solutions to branded customers.



CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:

“Acquiring VBC is another step in executing our proven Buy & Build strategy. The company’s strong customer base, strategically located facility, and warehousing capacity further strengthens our footprint in North America. Additional canning capacity along the West Coast improves our ability to service all our contract manufacturing customers.”



Brad Goist, Chief Operating Officer at Refresco North America, said:

“This acquisition is a step forward towards Refresco’s vision of ‘Our drinks on every table.’ We will integrate VBC Bottling Company into our operations to better serve our customers and support their growth goals in the various categories where capacity is needed. I look forward to welcoming the more than 180 employees to the Refresco team and seeing what successes we accomplish together as a team and in the years to come.”





About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for global, national, and emerging brands and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,500 employees. www.refresco.com



Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment