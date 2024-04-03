Western Europe Pay TV Market Report 2024: IPTV to Gain 1 Million Subscribers between 2023 and 2029, with Pay Satellite TV Down by 6.4 Million

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe will lose nearly 9 million pay TV subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to reach 93 million - down by 8%. This is nowhere near as bad as the US as pay TV penetration will still be 53% by 2029 - down from 58% in 2023.

Pay TV subscriber counts will fall for 14 of the 18 countries between 2023 and 2029. Germany will lose 2.7 million subs, with the UK down by 2.0 million, Italy by 1.5 million and France by 1.1 million.

IPTV will gain 1 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, with pay satellite TV down by 6.4 million, pay DTT down by 0.8 million, and cable down by 2.4 million.

The Principal Analyst said: "Pay satellite TV will be the biggest loser because most DTH platforms do not offer broadband access. However, this is not true of Sky, which wants to convert its satellite TV subscribers to its streaming platforms. Sky will lose 1.8 million satellite TV subs in both Germany and the UK as well as a further 1.3 million in Italy - or nearly 5 million between 2023 and 2029."

