Yoh Recognized Among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2024 Best Staffing Firms To Work For

PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, was recently recognized by global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as a winner of the 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For today during its Executive Forum North America conference.

This year, more than 400 firms were considered for the recognition, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. To identify a winner, internal employees at each participating firm were asked to complete an approximately 40-question online survey that measures six key engagement categories focusing on items including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.

“With recent years brining plenty of hiring uncertainty and challenges to industries across the board, Yoh has continually pushed to provide our employees with the best resources and opportunities for growth at all levels,” said Emmet McGrath, President of Yoh. “The SIA award reaffirms our dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to reach new heights. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, all of whom make Yoh an exceptional place to thrive in. As we continue to navigate unprecedented times, employee excellence will remain a priority.”

With more than 80 years of experience in the staffing space, Yoh has worked to foster connections between high-performing talent and employers through its specialized recruiting and integrated workforce solutions, helping organizations stay on the forefront of innovation. The company’s roster of talent experts and recruiters are the key to enabling this success. With management incentives, engaging work, and opportunities for advancement, Yoh believes in building connected, collaborative, inclusive and diverse teams who care for and support one another.

“2023 was a challenging year for companies adjusting to post-pandemic conditions, including a tight job market, inflationary pressures, the need for sales growth and the importance of operational efficiency. SIA’s Best Staffing Firms To Work For are shining examples of companies who prioritized and maximized their employee engagement as reported by their own employees,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “Congratulations to our 2024 honorees for fostering fantastic company cultures and keeping their employees excited to come to work each day.”

To foster greater workplace flexibility in today’s employment market, Yoh introduced the YohFlex model in 2022, which provides all staff with a flexible workplace that allows for alternate arrangements or schedules from the traditional working day and week. Employees may choose a different work schedule and environment to meet personal or family needs. For more information on YohFlex, visit https://www.yoh.com/about/yohflex. For more information on job opportunities at Yoh, visit https://www.yoh.com/about/careers.

To learn more about Yoh’s placement on SIA’s 2024 list of Best Places to Work For, click here. Yoh will also be featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

ABOUT YOH

For more than 80 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Direct Sourcing, and Advisory and Consulting Services. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.7 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 80 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.yoh.com .

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.