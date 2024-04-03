Tevogen Bio Appoints Tapan V Shah as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development





WARREN, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (‘Tevogen Bio’) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage biotech company, announces the appointment of Tapan V Shah as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Mr. Shah, a Wall Street veteran with over 25 years of experience across key financial services industry verticals, brings broad leadership capabilities to Tevogen Bio.



Most recently, Mr. Shah was Director, Relationship Management, in Citigroup’s Client organization, where he was also a member of the Executive Office. Prior to Citigroup, he worked in Morgan Stanley’s asset management business (MSIM) focused on Equity Strategy and Product Development. Mr. Shah started his career in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs.

In this new position, Mr. Shah will lead communications with all financial stakeholders including shareholders, lenders, research analysts, and investment bankers. He will also lead the M&A and capital raising functions at Tevogen Bio and be responsible for consolidating and analyzing inputs from key internal stakeholders to advise the executive leadership team on an appropriate course of action. Mr. Shah will report directly to Tevogen Bio’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ryan Saadi.

Mr. Shah completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences and certified post-graduate programs at Harvard Business School.

“Mr. Shah's extensive background in financial services, paired with his ability to forge trusted-advisor relationships, will steer our company through its upcoming stages of growth and play a crucial role as we venture into new areas of the healthcare ecosystem,” remarked Dr. Ryan Saadi.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio’s Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c9d97e-d435-41ba-b7b9-940869bd8dd6