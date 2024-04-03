Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Industry and Investor Events

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will participate in the following events in April:



LD Micro Invitational XIV (April 8-9, 2024)

Format: In-person and On-demand

Location: Sofitel New York Hotel in New York City

Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Track: Track 4 – Montmartre

Register for Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference. Please reach out to the Lisata representative under the contact section below or Dean Summers at LD Micro (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the Company.

FORCE Family Office Webinar with Lisata Therapeutics (April 10, 2024)

Format: Webinar - Virtual

Webinar Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Webinar Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Webinar details will be provided upon RSVP approval. To register for the event, please visit www.forcefamilyoffice.com/events/healthcare/lisata-therapeutics-coming-april-10-2024

Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference (April 17-18, 2024)

Format: Virtual

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference. Please reach out to the Lisata representative under the contact section below or events@noblecapitalmarkets.com to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the Company. For more information on the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3VwVxbz.

Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe (April 23-25, 2024)

Format: In-person and On-demand

Location: Hilton London Canary Wharf in London, UK

Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Program: Modulating the Tumour Microenvironment

To register for the event, please visit www.immuno-oncologyeurope.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Investors and Media:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com