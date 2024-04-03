River View Local School District Conducts Online Auctions for Contents of Two School Buildings on GovDeals The sale includes furniture, vehicles and school equipment for two buildings no longer in use

WARSAW, Ohio, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River View Local School District of Coshocton County, Ohio, is currently conducting its first set of online auctions for the contents of two vacant school buildings on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The auctions will run from April 1 to April 11.



The auctions include school furniture, cafeteria equipment and other miscellaneous items. Also included are a lawn mower, a tractor and two vehicles. The River View Board of Education will determine the plan for the two vacant buildings these contents come from at a later date.

“GovDeals has an excellent track record of finding buyers for niche surplus property in Ohio. They were the first choice once we realized this sale was going to need the expanded buyer base of a virtual auction to be successful,” said River View Local School District Treasurer Kara Kimes, “When our office sees an opportunity to utilize modern technology for the purposes of bringing more public revenue back to our community, we won’t hesitate to do it.”

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

