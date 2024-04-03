SP Plus Corporation Now Managing Parking and Shuttle Operations at Des Moines International Airport

CHICAGO , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announces it is now managing parking and shuttle operations at Des Moines International Airport (DSM), in Des Moines, Iowa.



The airport experienced record growth in 2023, serving three million passengers. To meet the growth needs, a new parking garage will open in early 2025, increasing the number of available parking spaces to more than 7,000, and a new terminal is currently under construction.

"The Des Moines Airport Authority is pleased to partner with SP+ to manage our parking and shuttle services. We appreciate the smooth transition to their platform, the comprehensive initial training for staff, and the amount of corporate support ensuring success," said Clinton Torp, Director of Operations, DSM. "SP+ offers an impressive suite of innovative technology that will serve the evolving needs of Des Moines International's airport campus while elevating the customer experience."

“We are honored to be selected by the Authority,” said Jason Finch, president, West Airports, SP+ Corporation. “The airport is rapidly growing, and we look forward to introducing our customized and technology solutions to fully support the Airport.”

DSM, the largest airport in Iowa, is situated on approximately 2,750 acres, on the southwest side of the capital city of Des Moines. It includes two runways, seven parking facilities, 46 buildings, and the terminal with two concourses serving six airlines.

About SP+

SP+ ( www.spplus.com ) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

