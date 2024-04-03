Admirals expands its presence in the MENA region

The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has authorised Admirals MENA LTD to conduct the Regulated Activity of Dealing in Investment as Principal, effective from 02 April 2024. Admirals MENA Ltd shall be operating under the scope of Category 2 license.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, Admirals MENA Ltd's Licensed Director, this achievement is a testament to unwavering dedication and strategic vision. “Since participation in the visit of the Estonian President and the accompanying business delegation to the UAE already in 2019, the concept of expanding into the MENA region first ignited within the company. Today, as the MENA region emerges as one of the most vital business hubs globally, it's evident that our foresight was not only strategic but vitally important. Our journey to establish a foothold here has been marked by determination and perseverance. As we look ahead, the future of Admirals intertwines with the trajectory of the MENA region. Thus, our presence here is not just a choice but a necessity,” said Sergei Bogatenkov.



