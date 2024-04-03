Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 4, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (“RT”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, will be participating in the Emerging Growth Conference.



Dr. Dritschilo’s presentation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 3:10pm ET. A webcast link of the presentation can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website or accessed HERE.

During the event, Dr. Dritschilo will also update participants on plans for subsidiary Shuttle Diagnostics, Inc. to enable its development of recently licensed intellectual properties for predictive biomarkers for prostate cancer outcomes following radiation therapy and for a novel PSMA ligand for theranostic applications, developmental progress made since his last presentation to participants at the Emerging Growth Conference in March 2024. A replay of the previous presentation is available HERE.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the Conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Dr. Dritschilo will also host one-on-one investor meetings after the Conference. To request a virtual one-on-one meeting with Dr. Dritschilo and the Company’s management team, please contact your respective Emerging Growth Conference representative or email the Company's investor relations team at SHPH@lythampartners.com.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (“RT”). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

