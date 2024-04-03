Intapp DealCloud wins Best Fundraising Solution at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that its Intapp DealCloud platform was named Best Fundraising Solution at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024. Chosen by industry voters, these awards recognize excellence among European fund managers and service providers, and highlight the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.



Nominees for the service provider category were selected through a pre-poll of more than 200 European-based general partners and other key industry participants. This year, more than 35,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to determine the winners, which were announced and celebrated at a gala on February 7 in London.

“We’re delighted to be named the winner of the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024 Best Fundraising Solution,” said Amit Lalwani, Head of Global Business Development for Intapp DealCloud. “It is a strong validation of Intapp DealCloud’s ability to help fundraisers and investor relations (IR) professionals engage with their investor base with the best information at their fingertips — which makes them more competitive in tough markets.”

Lalwani shares more about how DealCloud, and its Applied AI capabilities, empower fundraising efforts in a video interview with Private Equity Wire.

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that powers the dealmaking processes from strategy to origination to execution. It offers fully configurable solutions built for the complex relationships and day-to-day needs of the most demanding investment professionals. With DealCloud, firms can harness their proprietary and third-party data, allowing dealmakers and professionals to focus their efforts on originating better deals, accelerating execution, and building relationships.

To learn how Intapp DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals and achieve long-term success, visit intapp.com/dealcloud.

