Vistar Media Launches New Vistar Academy Learning Certification, “Accelerate: Selling DOOH”





NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, has introduced a new certification, “Accelerate: Selling Digital Out-of-Home” (DOOH), to Vistar Academy – an engaging learning platform for OOH advertising. The new certification is a follow-up to Vistar’s “ Accelerate: Foundations of DOOH ,” and will provide insight into how advertisers and media owners can strategically position and embrace OOH programmatic technology to address key client needs and goals.



“At Vistar, we believe in the power of OOH advertising to drive results, including how the combination of programmatic technology and OOH media can create impactful, efficient campaigns,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “Through Vistar Academy’s new, interactive course, we’re providing our expertise to further develop your success in selling OOH as a critical and influential media buy for clients.”

Vistar Academy’s new program will show participants how to situate DOOH as a top priority, to ensure enthusiasm and success, covering the following key points:

The basics of selling DOOH and how to captivate an audience through storytelling

A refresher on the benefits of programmatic technology and DOOH

The similarities and differences of DOOH vs. OOH media

Success by the numbers, including consumer, DOOH and ROI statistics that support the channel

How DOOH can amplify the effects of other media buys

Proven strategies for selling programmatic DOOH

And how to address challenges and myths



Upon successful completion, participants will receive an official certification of completion to showcase their expertise, alongside the authorities of programmatic OOH advertising. Vistar Academy also offers other essential courses, and is available for free to both existing Vistar clients and partners, and to others in the industry eager to learn.

By evolving industry-wide knowledge of OOH and the technology behind it, Vistar is enabling advertisers and media owners to unlock new opportunities to accelerate reaching their goals - whether for their business or career. Learn more about Vistar Academy’s latest Accelerate courses and how to get started today .

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

