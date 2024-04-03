MuscleTech® and Trust Group Reach Manufacturing and Marketing Agreement For The Brazilian Market

New York, NY and Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® ( www.muscletech.com ), the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand, known for revolutionary ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together, has expanded its decades-long relationship with Trust Group ( http://trustsuplementos.com.br ) to include the ability to manufacture, market and sell products in the Brazilian market under a new royalty agreement.

Trust Group has been a MuscleTech® distributor in Brazil since 2015 with the ability to market and sell MuscleTech® products, including access to its rights and trademarks, but those products were previously made and manufactured in North America.

Through Trust Group, MuscleTech® products to be made and sold in Brazil include NitroTech™, NitroTech™ 100% Whey Gold, CellTech™, VaporX5®, Hydroxycut Hardcore® Elite, Platinum 100% Creatine, Platinum Multi-Vitamin, IsoWhey, Platinum Omega Fish Oil, Platinum Beta Alanine, Platinum 100% Glutamine, Clear Muscle® and EuphoriQ™.

“Since the inception of the MuscleTech® brand in 1995, the brand continues to fuel bodybuilders and other athletes with supplements backed by science. When it comes to fitness, Brazil is one of the largest markets in the world (with more than 8,000 retail outlets) and due to regulatory hurdles we haven’t been able to fully penetrate this key market. By partnering with Trust Group, we are finally in a position to be able to make MuscleTech® products widely available and bring new sports nutrition innovations to our Brazilian fans,” said Scott Welch, Associate Director, MuscleTech®, on the agreement.

As part of this announcement, Trust Group and MuscleTech® will work together to bring MuscleTech® innovations to the public at The Arnold Sports Festival® - South America, which takes place from 5 April - 7 April at Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo. Two-time IFBB® Pro Show Champion and Team MuscleTech® spokesperson Blessing Awodibu will make an appearance, as will new products like Creatine Chews and limited-edition NitroTech™ Whey Gold Churros and Dulce de Leche, all of which are currently imported by Trust Group.

“Because of the unique challenges presented by Brazil as a market, the MuscleTech® portfolio had previously been fairly limited,” said Juliano Victorino, CEO of the Trust Group. “What this royalty agreement does is open up the ability to produce Brazil-specific SKUs that meet our country’s regulations and the immense demand for MuscleTech® in Brazil at an affordable price point.”

Products made and manufactured in the Brazilian market are expected to hit shelves starting in Q2 2024. You can learn more about MuscleTech® branded products on www.muscletech.com . Also follow us on Facebook®, Instagram®, TikTok®, YouTube®, and X™ for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About MuscleTech®:

Since October 1, 1995, the MuscleTech® brand has fueled bodybuilders and other athletes who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech® supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world, and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing and globally marketing the most effective sports supplements to help people achieve their personal fitness goals.

