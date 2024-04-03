Newsweek Magazine Names Winnebago Industries as One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, has been named by Newsweek to its 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list. The respected ranking focuses on a holistic view of trust that considers three pillars: customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust.

Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies list recognizes the top 700 companies in the United States, with a revenue of over $500 million, spanning 23 industries.

“Winnebago Industries is proud to be recognized as one of America’s most trustworthy companies by Newsweek,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “Everyday our team shows up to work committed to creating a culture that celebrates integrity, trust, and excellence in all aspects of our business. Awards such as these are important markers in our efforts to live out our company’s principles and values, which allow us to continue fostering meaningful relationships with our customers, investors, and employees.”

Companies included in the list were identified in an extensive, independent survey of 25,000 United States residents. A total of 97,000 evaluations were submitted by those who rated companies they know in terms of all three touch points of trust. In addition, a thorough social media and media scan was performed to evaluate if companies were spoken as positive, neutral, or negative; in total, over 523,000 mentions were gathered.

Recently, Winnebago Industries, its brands, and its employees have been recognized with numerous national awards for product innovation , customer service , and manufacturing excellence . In addition, Newsweek also named Winnebago Industries one of the “ Most Responsible Companies in America ,” for the second consecutive year. In December, Winnebago Industries issued its 2023 ESG Report , its fifth-annual edition, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable business growth, long-term profitability, corporate social responsibility, and preservation of outdoor spaces.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .