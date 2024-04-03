PubMatic Announces Instacart Ads Integration to Leverage Retail Media Data Across CTV

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a new partnership with Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) to leverage its first-party, retail media data off of Instacart in a privacy-compliant, scalable, and effective programmatic advertising solution via PubMatic’s Convert. Mars will be one of the first brands to activate Instacart’s retail media data with PubMatic via deal ID for CTV and premium video campaigns to enhance their advertising ROI.



“Advertisers today are grappling with signal loss and looking for new ways to effectively target and measure their campaigns,” said Tim Castelli, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Instacart. “Brands realize that Instacart’s retail media data is a valuable, performant solution. CPGs can reach consumers directly at the point of purchase with Instacart Ads on our platform with trusted closed-loop measurement, in addition to leveraging our rich, first-party retail media data off-platform to power and enhance all of their other ad buys, like CTV and premium video.”

PubMatic will use Instacart’s retail media data in connection with curated inventory for approved advertisers. By leveraging a single, closed-loop data set, PubMatic will facilitate direct measurement of return on ad spend (ROAS) and sales impact on Instacart of these campaigns. Through PubMatic’s Activate, brands will be able to design, optimize and track campaigns based on specific marketing objectives such as increased awareness, consideration, and purchases.

“With digital platforms that offer shoppers delightful commerce experiences and advertisers valuable audience exposure, Instacart is a strategic retail partner for our clients,” said Jessica Brown, Managing Director, Digital Investment at GroupM. “We are excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with PubMatic as one of the first agencies to seamlessly activate dynamic audience segments across PubMatic’s premium inventory, so our advertisers optimize campaign impact in real-time.”

“We are excited to partner with PubMatic and Instacart to scale this valuable retail media data across our programmatic campaigns to optimize performance and drive ROI,” said Ron Amram, Senior Director, Global Media at Mars. “By tapping into Instacart’s retail media data across all digital channels, we can boost brand recognition and encourage more consumers to buy our products online or in-store.”

“PubMatic’s partnership with Instacart is the future of how commerce companies will build out audience extension capabilities. Instacart’s new flexible solution will not require new integrations through PubMatic’s privacy-compliant ecosystem,” said Hashim Mian, Vice President, Commerce Media at PubMatic. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Instacart by enabling them to tap into our premium global inventory to offer a scalable, off-site commerce media solution to their leading consumer packaged goods brand clients.”

PubMatic’s partnership with Instacart coincides with the company’s recent expansion of commerce media solutions. In 2023, PubMatic launched Convert, to empower commerce media networks with a single, self-service platform that streamlines the complex and fragmented commerce media marketplace. Convert now enables seamless audience extension, which, alongside sponsored product listing support and onsite monetization, unifies multiple high growth channels for a commerce media network. Commerce companies and advertisers can now leverage one platform to upload, share, execute, and measure onsite and offsite full-funnel campaigns in a secure and efficient way.

