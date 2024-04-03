Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in Elgin, a leading international solar company

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed an agreement to acquire a majority share in Elgin Energy (Elgin) and will, together with Elgin’s retained management team, invest £250 million into Elgin. The investment will combine CIP’s industrial approach for procurement and construction with Elgin’s high quality development portfolio to enable Elgin to become an Independent Power Producer (IPP), grow its team and pipeline in existing and new markets, and develop into a fully integrated and full-service solar and storage company.



To date, Elgin has delivered close to 2GW of ready-to-build solar PV and storage projects and, in recent years, the company was successful in the UK and Ireland government-backed auctions on a total of 30+ projects. Elgin’s current project pipeline of 15GW is supported by development activities in the UK, Irish, and Australian markets, covering stand-alone solar, solar co-located with battery storage, and stand-alone battery storage.

“Elgin is a perfect fit for CIP’s investment strategy given its strong leadership and culture, market leading development expertise, high quality pipeline of scale and significant growth potential in markets with attractive fundamentals. We are well placed to support Elgin in transforming into an IPP with our expertise in procurement and construction,” commented Nischal Agarwal, partner in the CIP Flagship investment team, responsible for investments in Europe.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. This strategic partnership reinforces our financial strength while aligning with our vision to become the leading European solar company. Given CIP’s industrial background and approach, they are an ideal partner for Elgin in its next phase of growth and transformation into an IPP. With CIP's support, we are well-positioned to achieve our ambitious goals, including our commitment to create over 100 new jobs at Elgin, and accelerate towards a net-zero future,” said Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin.

With a target size of EUR 12bn, CIP’s fifth flagship fund, CI V, is set to become the largest of its kind globally. The fund aims to invest in a range of technologies from wind and solar PV to energy storage across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 150 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Elgin

Elgin Energy (Elgin) is a leading international solar company, bringing projects from origination through development to energisation. The company has a portfolio of projects in late-stage development totalling 15GW+ across three key markets: the UK, Australia and Ireland, with an unparalleled 98% success rate in gaining planning permission across all its markets. Since being founded in 2009, Elgin has expanded internationally and has a team of over 90 professionals in its London, Dublin, Munich and Sydney offices. For more information, visit www.elgin-energy.com

