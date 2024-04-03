Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $86.4 Billion by 2030 - Digital Maturity & Need to Sharpen Competitive Edge Fueling Adoption

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach $86.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Generative Artificial Intelligence Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.4% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Generative Artificial Intelligence Services segment is estimated at 32.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.9% CAGR



The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.1% and 25.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR.



Exciting New Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Generative AI Revolution Has Begun & Navigating the Emerging Landscape Should be the Top Priority for Businesses & Their Leaders

The Rise of Generative (GAI) Exemplified!: % Share of Generative AI Data in Total Data Produced for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

C-Suite Members Fully Awaken to the Benefits of GAI: % Share of CEO Responses Regarding AI Deployment & Implementation as of the Year 2023

How Can Companies Use GAI in Combination With Applied AI to Optimize Business & Operational Outcomes?

These Startups Can Become Game Changers in the Generative AI (GAI) Space

This Time Around, the AI Narrative on Changing the World Will Be Different. Here's Why

Case for GAI Powered Productivity Becomes Water Tight: % Productivity Increases With GAI by Type of Work Tasks

Quantifying GAI Boost to Economic and Business Productivity & Growth

AI Impact on Global Economy is Mind-bending!: Annual Potential Contribution of AI Enabled Innovations to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) by Category Under an Optimistic Scenario Assuming Successful Implementation Across All Potential Application Areas

Where Exactly Will The Value Gains Come From With AI? % Share Break of Value Addition to Global GDP by Area of Benefit by the Year 2030

Generative AI (GAI) Overview, Models & Tools: A Review

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The State of Venture Capital Investments in GAI Startups: A Review

Investor Interest in GAI Soars High: Global Equity Funding (In US$ Billion) & Number of Deals in GAI Space for the Years 2019 Through 2023

% Share of GAI Startups by Funding Stage as of the Year 2023

What & Where is the Current Focus of GAI Initiatives & Why?

Customer Experience & Monitoring Ranks High Among the Primary Purpose of Corporate Generative AI Investments: % of Executive Responses Classified by Type of GAI Initiatives in their Companies as of the Year 2023

Digital Maturity & Need to Sharpen Competitive Edge Represent Driving Factors for Adoption and Absorption of Generative AI (GAI)

Digitally Mature Companies Have 15% Higher Probability of GAI Adoption and Absorption as Compared to Less Digitally Mature Companies: % of Companies Under Various Stages of Digital Maturity as of the Year 2023

Companies With Mature Traditional AI Infrastructure Are Better Positioned to Deploy & Leverage GAI. Here's Why

A Large & Maturating AI Ecosystem Means the Time is Ripe for GAI to Work Its Magic: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts

Adoption of GAI in the Workplace in the U.S. by Generation as of the Year 2023

GAI Holds the Potential to Drive Productivity Gains in Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods

Banks Are Next in Line to Realize Significant Value from GAI

GAI Shapes the Future of the Automotive Industry

GAI Spells Benefits Across the Entire Pharmaceutical Value Chain. Here's How

GAI Finally Brings Hope for Cutting the Staggering Cost of Drug Development Which has Been Rising for Decades: Average Cost of New Drug Development (In US$ Million) as of the Year 2023

Immense Potential Awaits GAI in Gaming

As Appetite for Immersive Technologies Grows, GAI Will Find Lucrative Opportunities for Application Growth: Global Market for Immersive Technologies (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

With the Capability of Automating Cognitive Skills, Generative AI Impact on the Knowledge Worker, Is it Supportive or Substitutive Or a Combination of Both?

Automation Enabled by AI & GAI Poses a Real Job Replacement Threat: % of Work Tasks Exposed to Automation by AI in the U.S. & Europe by Industry as of the Year 2023

Powerful Technologies like GAI Can be Supportive than Substitutive: Effect of AI Adoption on Annual Labor in Terms of % of Increased Productivity of Non-Displaced Workers & Labor Displacement Over a 10 Year Adoption Horizon

Hitherto Having the Lowest Potential for Automation, Decision Making & Collaboration Today Stands Vulnerable to Automation by GAI: GAI Enabled Automation Potential (in %) of Knowledge Worker Tasks

Reskilling & Upskilling Remains a Vital Need to Reduce GAI Impact on the Labor Market

Advancements in Generative AI (GAI) Models & Their Training Data Remains Crucial to Keep GAI on Track to Surpass Industry Predictions

What Are the Potential Risks from GAI & How Can Companies Address Them

Cost Remains a Primary Obstacle in Building Generative AI Models

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 778 Featured)

1910 Genetics

2UP Games

521 Products Pty Ltd. (SmartWriter)

6 Sense Insights, Inc.

A-Alpha Bio

Ace IT Edu, Inc.

Ada Support Inc.

AdCreative

Adept AI AdmitHub, Inc. (Mainstay)

AdsGency AI, Inc.

Affiniti AI

Aflorithmic (AudioStack)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv7xpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.