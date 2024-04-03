Global Food Flavors Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030 - Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors, & Ethnic Flavors

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Flavors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Flavors Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Food Flavors estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report begins with an introduction to food flavors, underscoring their significance within the broader context of the global food additives market. A snapshot of the current economic landscape sets the stage for understanding market dynamics. A competitive landscape analysis follows, detailing the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2021 and assessing their market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report then delves into the global market prospects and outlook for food flavors, identifying salient drivers such as rising income levels, growing health awareness, and increasing applications in the food and beverage industry. It highlights the high demand for processed foods and consumer preferences for natural ingredients, with a specific focus on the growing popularity of liquid-form food flavors. Market trends reveal a dominance of beverages and rapid growth in the savory and snacks segment.



Natural Food Flavors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic Food Flavors segment is estimated at 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Food Flavors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player, enjoying a significant revenue share in the global food flavors market. Finally, recent market activities are examined to provide insights into ongoing developments in the industry.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 664 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Flavors - A Prelude

Flavors - The Largest Segment of the Global Food Additives Market

Global Economic Update

Competitive Landscape

Food Flavors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Salient Drivers for the Global Food Flavors Market

Rising Income & Health Awareness Push Market Growth

Increasing Applications in Food & Beverage Industry

High Demand for Processed Foods

Consumer Attention on Natural Ingredients

Liquid-Form Food Flavors to Enjoy Immense Demand

Beverages Rule while Savory & Snacks Post Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Enjoys Scoop-Full of Revenue Share on Global Food Flavors Market

Natural and Savory & Snacks: Segments Hitting Perfect Spot in Food Flavors Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Flavors

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Increasing Demand for Citrus Flavors

Growing Appeal of Dairy-based Food Flavors

Immense Gains for Vegan & Plant-based Flavors

Innovative Flavors & Sustainability as Key Influencers in Snacks Market

New Omnichannel Eating

In-Tune with Immune

Newstalgia and Nostalgia

Flavor Mashups

Innovations in Flavor Science and Technology are Serving Healthier Desserts and Confections

Tapping into the Nostalgia Power

Better-for-you-and-your-Taste Buds

Spicy and Earthy

Giving Classics a Twist

Sweet Plus

Fermented Foods Witness Increased Popularity

Street Food

Rise of Health Megatrends Bolsters the Use of Natural Food Enhancers in Bakery Products

Surging Eclectic Flavor Combination Demand Encourages Flavor Manufacturers in North America to Adopt New Flavor Profiles

Flavors Deep Dive

Surging Demand for Sustainable and Natural Flavors

Use of Cannabis as a Natural Ingredient to Develop Flavors

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 145 Featured)

A&B Ingredients, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Ajinomoto Group

Bell Flavours & Fragrances

Cargill, Incorporated

DPO International Sdn. Bhd.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mane SA

Robertet Group

S.H. Kelkar & Company Limited (Keva)

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Takasago International Corporation

