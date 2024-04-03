Rodenticides Market Analysis Report: Exploring Industry Drivers and Future Outlook

Chicago, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodenticides are chemical substances or compounds specifically designed to kill rodents, such as rats and mice. They are commonly used to control rodent infestations in various settings, including residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial environments. Rodenticides work by either directly poisoning the rodents upon ingestion or by disrupting their physiological processes, leading to eventual death. These substances come in various forms, including baits, pellets, powders, and liquids, and are often formulated to attract rodents while being toxic to them. The global rodenticides market is estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The rodenticides market is witnessing a significant surge in interest and investment, with its end use in urban centers emerging as a key driver of this growth. The abundance of easily accessible food sources in urban settings, such as overflowing trash cans, spilled grains, and accessible pet food, attracts and sustains larger rodent populations compared to rural areas, where there are less waste and more natural predators. This dynamic is likely to influence the demand for rodenticides, as urban environments may require more intensive rodent control measures to manage the larger populations effectively. Rodents are vectors for various diseases, including leptospirosis, hantavirus, and plague. To minimize the risk of disease transmission to humans and pets, rodent control measures, including the use of rodenticides, are often implemented in urban centers.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189089498

Key Players in Rodenticides Market

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL (India)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Anticimex (Sweden)

Ecolab (US)

Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

Senestech, Inc. (US)

Rollins, Inc. (US)

Liphatech, Inc. (US)

JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (US)

Rodenticides Market Drivers

Urbanization: As urban areas expand, they create environments conducive to rodent infestations. Growing urban populations lead to increased demand for rodenticides to control rodent populations in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.





As urban areas expand, they create environments conducive to rodent infestations. Growing urban populations lead to increased demand for rodenticides to control rodent populations in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Agricultural Practices: Agriculture relies on effective rodent control to protect crops from damage. Farmers use rodenticides to mitigate losses caused by rodents feeding on crops and stored food supplies.





Agriculture relies on effective rodent control to protect crops from damage. Farmers use rodenticides to mitigate losses caused by rodents feeding on crops and stored food supplies. Public Health Concerns: Rodents are vectors for various diseases that pose risks to human health, such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonellosis. Controlling rodent populations in urban and rural areas helps prevent the spread of these diseases, driving the demand for rodenticides.





Rodents are vectors for various diseases that pose risks to human health, such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonellosis. Controlling rodent populations in urban and rural areas helps prevent the spread of these diseases, driving the demand for rodenticides. Infrastructure Protection: Rodents can cause damage to infrastructure, including buildings, electrical wiring, and pipelines, leading to costly repairs. Rodenticides are used to manage rodent populations and mitigate infrastructure damage.





Rodents can cause damage to infrastructure, including buildings, electrical wiring, and pipelines, leading to costly repairs. Rodenticides are used to manage rodent populations and mitigate infrastructure damage. Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory frameworks mandate the use of rodenticides in certain situations, such as food handling establishments and agricultural operations, to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. This regulatory environment drives the demand for rodenticides.





Regulatory frameworks mandate the use of rodenticides in certain situations, such as food handling establishments and agricultural operations, to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. This regulatory environment drives the demand for rodenticides. Consumer Awareness: Increased awareness of the health risks associated with rodent infestations motivates homeowners and businesses to invest in rodent control measures, including the use of rodenticides.

Pellet Form: Preferred Choice in Rodenticide Application

In 2023, pellet-based rodenticides dominated the market, capturing the largest share in terms of value. Their ease of handling and application make them popular among both professionals and homeowners. Pellet-based rodenticides can be conveniently placed in bait stations, trays, or directly inserted into rodent burrows. Additionally, they boast a longer shelf life compared to alternative formulations like liquid or gel baits, minimizing the need for frequent replacements. Their durability against environmental factors such as moisture and humidity ensure effectiveness even in challenging weather conditions, contributing to their increasing application.

Mice: Rapid Growth Segment in Rodenticide Market

Mice are estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the rodenticide market. Their widespread presence and adaptability across various environments, combined with their high reproductive rate, contribute to their rapid population expansion. Omnivorous behavior allows mice to opportunistically feed on a variety of foods, facilitating their survival in diverse habitats. These factors drive the need for effective rodenticides to manage mouse infestations, leading to their significant growth within the rodent type of segment.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=189089498

Rodenticides Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth in terms of value in the rodenticides market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and extensive agricultural activities create ideal conditions for rodent infestations to thrive in this region. The demand for rodenticides is consequently on the rise to manage pest populations effectively. Agriculture, a significant sector in many Asia Pacific countries, faces challenges from rodents damaging crops and contaminating food stores, further driving the need for rodenticides to safeguard agricultural productivity.

Browse Related Reports:

Agriculture Industry

Pest Control Market

Insect Pest Control Market

Agricultural Fumigants Market