Global Pen Needles Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Rise in Diabetic Population and Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Propels Growth

Global Pen Needles Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Pen Needles estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The report begins by providing insights into the competitive market presence of key players worldwide in 2022, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It then delves into the standard and safety needle market share positioning for 2022 and projections for 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape. Following this, the report introduces the topic of needles, offering a prelude to their significance within the medical sector. It discusses various types of needles, with a specific focus on pen needles used for insulin injection, providing insights into their market analysis and prospects.
Standard Pen Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Safety Pen Needles segment is estimated at 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The global pen needles market is forecasted to experience rapid growth, with standard pen needles dominating the market while safety pen needles are expected to witness the fastest growth. Emerging markets are identified as a focal point for future growth opportunities. The competitive landscape is explored further, highlighting top pen needle products and recent market activities, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Pen Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$381.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Standard (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030
- Safety (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030
- Needles: A Prelude
- Types of Needles
- An Insight into Pen Needles
- Pen Needles for Insulin Injection
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Global Pen Needles Market Set for a Rapid Growth
- Standard Pen Needles Dominate, Safety Pen Needles to Witness Fastest Growth
- Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Top Pen Needle Products
- Recent Market Activity
- Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen Needles
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
- Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?
- Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
- Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2023
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Pen Needles
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin
- Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest
- Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
- Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat
- Innovative Technologies Revolutionize Pen Needles Market
- Advancements in Insulin Delivery Methods Drive the Demand for Pen Needles
- Advancements in Pen Needle Technology
- Droplet Micron Insulin Needle Represents Innovation in the Diabetes Supply Market
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Pen Drives Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Propel the Market for Pen Needles
- Advin Health Care
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cipla Ltd.
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl
- Exelint International Co.
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Allison Medical, Inc.
- HTL-Strefa SA
- GlucoRx Ltd.
- Cambridge Sensors Ltd.
- Igaku Needles Private Limited
- AdvaCare Pharma
