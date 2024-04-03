UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Analysis 2024, Featuring Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB, Socomec, Vertiv, Riello, Delta Electronics, Huawei and More

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE UPS System Market 2023-2029 Size, Share, Trends, Companies, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, Revenue, Industry & Value: Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Phase, By Battery, By Applications, By Sales Channels, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system market experienced moderate growth from 2019-2022 owing to the burgeoning IT infrastructure marked by a rising number of data centers, coupled with extensive industrial development. For Instance, the opening of the 5600-acre "Tawazun Industrial Park" in 2019 along with the government strategies such as "DUBAI PAPERLESS STRATEGY," which made Dubai the world's first paperless city for government transactions resulted in increased demand for UPS systems in the UAE due to the heightened digitalization and the need to ensure uninterrupted operations in this paperless environment.

However, in 2020, the UAE UPS market suffered a setback due to the outbreak of COVID-19, leading to a temporary halt in business operations nationwide and a decline in the manufacturing sector and IT industry. However, the UAE government's increase in healthcare spending by 8% in 2020 to combat the widespread effects of COVID-19 and provide vaccines to the population aided the growth of UPS systems as they play a critical role in the healthcare sector by ensuring continuous and reliable power supply to various medical equipment, facilities, and patient care.



The UAE UPS System Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023-2029. With the rapid advancement of technologies like IoT, artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, and big data, combined with government initiatives such as the UAE AI Strategy 2031 - aiming for AI to contribute nearly 14% to the national GDP by 2030 and an anticipated 16 million operational 5G smartphones by 2025, indicates a significant shift in the digital landscape shift demand faster, more reliable connectivity, simultaneously fuelling the need for data centers, essential for processing and storing vast amounts of data generated by increased online activities leads to the need for construction of hyperscale data centers like the 300 MW Khazna Data Center, set to open in 2026, would address the growing need for server and storage infrastructure to facilitate data localization and ensure seamless business operations in commercial and industrial sectors during critical power fluctuations becomes paramount. This increasing reliance on technology underscores the escalating demand for UPS systems in the coming years, as they are crucial for maintaining uninterrupted power supply and safeguarding businesses from potential disruptions.



The UAE UPS system market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, significantly due to the demand for reliable power supply in critical applications like data centers, hospitals, as well as banks. In 2020, the market size was estimated to be more than $150 million, and it is anticipated to grow more in the near future. The rising number of data centers as well as the adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to drive the demand for UPS systems in the future. The government of the nation has been actively involved in inspiring the adoption of renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies. The initiatives taken by the government to decrease carbon emissions and expand the use of renewable energy sources have generated opportunities for players who specialize in sustainable energy solutions. The UPS system market has also benefited from these initiatives, as players are increasingly adopting green technologies in order to decrease their carbon footprint.



Market by kVA Ratings



In 2022, the 20.1- 100 kVA power rating UPS System bagged the highest revenue share owing to a large number of applications in the commercial segment such as data centers, LAN, and mainframe computers to provide seamless power backup during short power cuts. Additionally with the rising ICT sector annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2022 to 2028 to reach US$27 billion by 2028 with an increase in cutting-edge technologies like the cloud, big data analytics, the internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence would further boost the demand of UPS system for smooth and easy monitoring of devices.



Market by Phase



In 2022, UPS Systems with a power rating below 1.1 KVA make up a substantial volume share in the overall market for UPS Systems in UAE on account of being cost-effective along with heavy usage with a single desktop system which makes them the most widely used range under single-phase UPS range in the residential sector & commercial offices. Moreover, the government unveiled a number of transformational projects under the Industrial Strategy Operation 300bn in March 2021, Expo 2020 in Dubai is expected to raise in the number of innovative technology and governmental organizations prioritizing the development of SMEs, which would boost the 1.1-5 KVA & 5.1 to 10 KVA segment in coming years.



Market by Battery



In 2022, 3-Phase UPS System acquired the highest revenue share owing to high demand across the commercial office & industrial segments. Further, upcoming projects in commercial sector such as Business Central Towers, Dafza Headquarters and Mivida Office Park Parcel & various other hyperscale data center would further fuel the demand for 3 Phase ups system type in the coming years.



Market by Applications



In 2022, commercial application held majority of the revenue share and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period on account of several programmers, including Dubai Data Strategy, Smart Dubai 2022, which need uninterruptible power supply system for smooth functioning of devices. Furthermore, with the widespread usage of UPS System in healthcare which is expected a growth of 39.4 billion in 2025 from 29.8 billion in 2021 would further boost the segment in the UPS system market.



Market by Sales Channels



In 2022, offline sales channel dominates the UAE UPS system market due to personalized service, addressing technical complexity, established relationships, preferential service contracts, immediate availability, and the market's emphasis on trust and credibility, which make it the preferred choice despite the convenience of online options.



Market by Regions



In 2022, Dubai bagged the highest revenue share owing to several programmers, including Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aims to develop the region as a global destination for businesses as well as for visitors, which further boost the demand of uninterruptible power supply system for smooth functioning of devices. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi is expected to register the second highest growth on account rising number of data centers and ICT infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Report

UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Overview, Outlook & Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues, By Phases, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues, By Battery (3-Phase), for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues, By Sales Channels, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2019-2029F

UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

UAE Uninterruptible Power Supply System Market Revenue Share, By Companies

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Ratings

Below 1.1 KVA

1.1 to 5 KVA

5.1-10 kVA

10.1-20 kVA

20.1-100 kVA

100.1-250 kVA

250.1-500 kVA

500.1-800 kVA

800.1-1500 kVA

Above 1500 kVA

By Phase

1-Phase

3-Phase

By Battery

VRLA

Lithium Ion

Nickel Cadmium

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Sales Channels

Online

Offline

By Regions

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Fujairah

Ras-Al Khaimah

Ajman

Umm Al- Quwain

Al-Ain

Companies Featured

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

ABB

Socomec Group

Vertiv Group

Riello Industries

Legrand SNC

Delta Electronics

Huawei Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies

AEG Power Solution

