Global Regenerative Medicine Industry Research 2023-2028: Market Driven by Wide Scope in New Therapeutic Areas and Collaborations and Partnerships

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Stem Cell [Autologous, Allogenic], Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering), Application (Musculoskeletal, Cancer, Dermatology, Wound care, Cardiovascular Diseases, Eye Disorders) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global regenerative medicines market is projected to reach USD 49 Billion by 2028 from USD 16.0 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

Factors such as the wide scope in new therapeutic areas and collaborations and partnerships by major market players are predicted to uplift the market in the coming years. Additionally, rise in the focus of personalized medicine and rising regenerative medicine regulatory approvals will provide lucrative market growth. However, lack of long-term data and ethical and legal concerns and high cost of treatments are predicted to restrict the market.





The regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. APAC region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. High burden of chronic diseases, growing per capita income, and the rising demand for new technologies are expected to support regenerative medicine market growth in the region.



The cell therapy segment held the dominant share in the regenerative medicine market



Based on product, the global regenerative medicine market is segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy (stem cell therapy [cell transplantations, stem cell therapy products {autologous therapy, allogenic therapy] cell-based immunotherapy products), and tissue engineering products. The increasing popularity of stem therapy is expected to drive the expansion of the cell therapy market.



Musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic area segment in 2022



Based on therapeutic area, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, neurology, ophthalmology, dermatology & wound care, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and growing interest on musculoskeletal regeneration research.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing focus on personalized medicine, steep rise of regulatory approvals in regenerative medicine, rising collaborations and partnerships by major market players, increasing scope in new therapeutic areas), restraints (Lack of long-term data, Ethical and legal concerns and high cost of treatments), opportunities (Integration with artificial intelligence and big data, Harnessing the potential of 3D printing, Growing number of organ transplants) and challenges (Lack of favorable reimbursement policies across various regions) are influencing the growth of regenerative medicine market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the regenerative medicine market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the regenerative medicine market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the regenerative medicine market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) and CORESTEM, Inc (South Korea) and among others in the regenerative medicine market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Novartis AG

Biogen Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Medipost Co. Ltd.

Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Corestem, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Medtronic

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Orthocell Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Tegoscience

Anterogen.Co.,Ltd.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

Sibiono Genetech Co. Ltd.

Aspect Biosystems

