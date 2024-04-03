Fruit and Herbal Tea Market Size to Worth US$ 6.5 Bn in 2030 Reaching a CAGR of 7.8%, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

London, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fruit and herbal tea market is predicted to reach valuation of US$6.5 Bn by the end of 2030 from a value of US$3.8 Bn attained in 2023. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR 7.8% during the projection period from 2023 to 2033. This market growth highlights the increasing demand for functional and specialty blends and the widespread availability of eCommerce platforms, suggested by a newly released report by Fairfield Market Research.



Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-herbal-tea-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US $3.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US $ 6.5 Bn CAGR 7.8% Growth Drivers Growing Consumer Demand for Healthy and Flavorful Beverages.

Increasing Consumer Interest in Health and Wellness.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Beverages. Segmentation By Type (Fruit, Herbal

By Flavour (Chamomile, Ginger, Hibiscus, Fruit, Lemongrass , Peppermint)

By Raw Material (Green Tea, Black Tea, Yellow Tea)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The global fruit and herbal tea market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with herbal teas, rising demand for natural and organic beverages, and growing preference for caffeine-free alternatives to traditional tea and coffee

Increasing consumer interest in health and wellness, natural products, and sustainable lifestyles has fueled the demand for fruit and herbal teas. Consumers are seeking innovative and exotic flavor combinations, as well as teas with added functional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens.

E-commerce platforms have become increasingly important for the distribution of fruit and herbal teas, offering consumers a convenient way to access a wide range of products and flavors from around the world.

The fruit and herbal tea market offers significant growth potential driven by consumer demand for healthy and flavorful beverages that align with their lifestyle preferences and values. Product innovation, expansion into new markets, and strategic partnerships with retailers and distributor are some of the key opportunities for the market growth.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-herbal-tea-market

Key Research Insights

The online distribution channel dominates the market.

Fruit-flavoured tea is y dominating the market.

The market is expanding at a notable rate in Asia-Pacific.

North America is leading the market presently.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The Fruit Flavour to be the Most Prominent Segment

Fruit-infused teas appeal to consumers because of their naturally sweet and refreshing flavours.

The segment's supremacy is mostly due to the demand for unique and exotic fruit blends, which tea enthusiasts find to be tasty and vivid.

The notably growing market is hibiscus-flavoured tea, driven by a rise in consumer demand for distinctively flavoured drinks with possible health advantages. Hibiscus teas are prized for their intense hue, sour taste, and abundance of antioxidants.





Herbal Tea Category Continues to Lead the Market by Type

Herbal tea category continues to lead the market as consumer preference for natural and wellness-oriented beverages has increased.

This market continues to rise because of the supposed health benefits of herbal infusions, which include aiding digestion and relieving stress.

Herbal teas are a popular option for consumers looking for a variety of flavour profiles and holistic well-being, making them the market leader.

The market is driven by consumers' increasing need for options that are naturally sweetened and refreshing.

Fruit teas are becoming more and more popular among consumers due to their colourful tastes, vitamins, and antioxidants.

This category has grown quickly, demonstrating its potential as a dynamic competitor in the fruit and herbal tea industry. This growth can be attributed to the market's response to a wide range of taste preferences as well as the appeal of distinctive fruit mixes.

Key Report Highlights

The growing consumer interest greatly aids market expansion in specialised tea blends and functional beverages.

Effective marketing and branding strategies can influence consumer perception and drive demand for specific product types.

The fruit and herbal tea market is characterized by a diverse range of players, including large multinational tea companies, specialty tea brands.





Insights into Regional Analysis

A Massive Tea Drinking Culture to Set Stage for Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is distinguished as the most rapidly expanding market for fruit and herbal beverages. This is due to a confluence of factors, including a growing consciousness of health benefits, cultural similarity, and a wide array of traditional herbal infusions.

Demand for creative blends and functional teas is also rising due to the region's long tradition of tea drinking, especially in nations like China, and India.

Growing disposable incomes and a focus on overall health are the key factors driving the explosive rise of the Asia Pacific fruit and herbal tea market.





North America Leads the Fruit and Herbal Tea Market

North America leads the market due to its longstanding tea culture, health-conscious customer base, and rising interest in a variety of natural drinks. Because of their distinct flavour profiles and alleged health benefits, fruit, and herbal teas are avidly sought after by consumers in the area.

The market's strong presence in North America is a result of strong marketing tactics, product advancements, and a growing emphasis on premium and specialty teas.

Health consciousness, and changing taste preferences all work together to make North America a significant force in the world market for fruit and herbal teas.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Fruit and Herbal Tea Market

Unilever

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Celestial Seasonings

Associated British Foods plc

Stash Tea

VAHDAM

Bigelow Tea

Shangri-la Tea

Yogi Tea

Mighty Leaf Tea Canada

Global Fruit and Herbal Tea Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type Coverage, By Flavour Coverage , By Raw Material Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-herbal-tea-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter