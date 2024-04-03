Global Total Ankle Replacement Market Size To Worth USD 403.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.89%

New York, United States , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Total Ankle Replacement Market Size is expected expected to Grow from USD 250.3 Million in 2023 to USD 403.3 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.89% during the projected period.





In total ankle replacement surgery, an artificial metallic or metal-on-ceramic implant made of titanium alloy is utilized to replace fractured or missing ankle joint bones. To finish the operation, a plastic or metal implant is placed on top of the talus, the ankle bone, and at the end of the shin bone, or tibia. The aging population, rising public awareness, more government activity globally, and the development of sophisticated and effective technologies are the primary factors propelling the ankle replacement market's rise. The growing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, which is a major health issue, especially for the elderly, are two of the causes propelling the global market for total ankle replacements. As more patients have their hips, knees, ankles, and shoulders replaced, specialty care centers that provide joint replacement procedures are opening up.

Global Total Ankle Replacement Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fixation Type (Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid, Reverse Hybrid & Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The cemented segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market during the predicted timeframe.

Total ankle replacement market is classified by fixation type into cemented, cementless, hybrid, reverse hybrid and others. Among these, the cemented segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market during the predicted timeframe. This is driven on by an increase in the number of sports-related injuries brought on by unhealthy lifestyles, insufficient rest and recovery periods, and a noticeable rise in the popularity of fitness and sports. The growing knowledge and acceptability of minimally invasive surgery is another driving force.

The healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global total ankle replacement market is divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market during the forecast period. The availability of a comprehensive variety of treatment options at hospitals, including highly skilled physicians and cutting-edge surgical technology, is propelling the expansion of this market.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global total ankle replacement market over the predicted timeframe. This has been attributed to several reasons, such as the increased prevalence of arthritis in the US, improved knowledge of ankle replacement procedures, a strong healthcare system, high healthcare costs, and favorable payment policies.

Throughout the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. The area is seeing an increase in consumer awareness, better government laws, more advanced healthcare facilities, as well as a rise in medical tourism in developing nations like China and India. The agility ankle prosthesis has the most market share in the ankle replacement market since there are more cancer patients than any other design.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Total Ankle Replacement Market include Small Bone Innovation, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Wright Medical Groupand others.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, Prophecy Infinity Resect-Through Guides were introduced by Stryker and are utilized in operations involving complete ankle replacement.

In January 2021, DJO, LLC purchased Trilliant Surgical, a producer of orthopedic foot and ankle implants. The company's product line was increased by this purchase.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Total Ankle Replacement Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Total Ankle Replacement Market, Fixation Type

Cemented

Cementless

Hybrid

Reverse Hybrid

Others

Global Total Ankle Replacement Market, By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Global Total Ankle Replacement Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



