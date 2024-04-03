HII Connects Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024 Attendees; Highlights Strides at the Intersection of Platforms, Technologies and People

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through sponsorships, presentations, interactive demonstrations, advertising, and displays, HII (NYSE: HII) will showcase the company’s success in delivering the advantage to national and international sea service customers at the annual Navy League Sea-Air-Space Global Maritime Expo 2024.



Attendees of the three-day expo will be encouraged to learn about HII’s platforms, technologies, and solutions that support HII’s growing strength as the nation’s largest shipbuilder and global all-domain technologies and solutions provider.

HII-Sponsored Wi-Fi for Attendees

HII is sponsoring access to free Wi-Fi service at Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024, addressing a widely shared communications gap at the event. This is the first time attendees of the premier maritime exposition will enjoy custom-built, uninterrupted, and high-speed internet connectivity in the exhibit hall and throughout the event.

HII’s sponsorship of dedicated Wi-Fi to attendees exemplifies the company’s broader commitment to agility and innovation in networking and strengthening an all-domain force. As the expo’s Wi-Fi sponsor, HII is enabling seamless connectivity, real-time information access, and engagement for exhibitors and speakers.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-sea-air-space-expo-2024/.



“This was a small way to improve the experience for customers, partners, and employees, and we are happy that all attendees can benefit from it,” said Brooke Hart, executive vice president of communications for HII. “It was an opportunity to meet a recognized need with a proven, secure, affordable, commercial off-the-shelf solution that absolutely plays to HII’s strengths.”

HII Booth Presentations

New this year, HII is hosting several in-booth presentations open to the public and the media highlighting HII’s work to deliver the advantage in improving shipbuilding and all-domain solutions, including:

Forging the Future: Integrating and Expanding the AUKUS Industrial Base

Innovations in Electronic Warfare

LVC’s Role in the Large Scale Exercise

Odyssey: Collaborative, Multi-Agent Autonomy

REMUS 620: The Next Generation Medium UUV

Revolutionizing Shipbuilding: Automation, Robotics and AI

Check the HII Sea-Air-Space website for the schedule of presentations: https://hii.com/events/sas24/

HII Executives Thought-Leadership

HII leadership will participate in several Sea-Air-Space thought-leadership panels, including:

Jennifer Boykin, executive vice president of HII and president of Newport News Shipbuilding , will join a panel led by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, to discuss shipbuilding and its relationship to delivering warfighting capability to the combatant commander.

, will join a panel led by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, to discuss shipbuilding and its relationship to delivering warfighting capability to the combatant commander. Kari Wilkinson, executive vice president of HII and president of Ingalls Shipbuilding , will discuss with U.S. Navy and Department of Defense leaders how leadership is evolving as technology and culture shifts, to focus on collaboration and creativity, challenging traditional norms, and empowering youth to become the next generation of leaders.

, will discuss with U.S. Navy and Department of Defense leaders how leadership is evolving as technology and culture shifts, to focus on collaboration and creativity, challenging traditional norms, and empowering youth to become the next generation of leaders. Garry Schwartz, chief operating officer at HII Mission Technologies, will engage in a panel discussion of how leveraging existing technologies in battle management, information security, realistic training environments, and AI-enabled operational planning can facilitate a more rapid deployment of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) in the region to equip the warfighter and better coordinate U.S. military operations across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.



Digital All-Domain Interactive

HII is also showcasing an interactive display in the HII booth, using video, graphics, and text to illustrate how HII’s portfolio of ships, products, and capabilities is supporting the realization of joint all-domain command and control operations and distributed maritime operations.

The Sea-Air-Space Expo is scheduled for April 8-10 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland. An overview of HII Sea-Air-Space videos, graphics, and schedule of briefings is available at https://hii.com/events/sas24/.

STEM Expo Activities and Sponsor

For the fourth year, HII will be the proud premier sponsor of the Navy League's engaging and educational STEM Expo event, which marks the start of Sea-Air-Space 2024 on Sunday, April 7. Targeting students from fifth to 12th grades, the event offers hands-on and interactive displays designed to inspire the next generation of shipbuilders and innovators to deliver the advantage in the future. HII encourages students to explore how they can gain an edge in their future through coursework and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f64888cb-58ac-4e4b-a682-873a30b3f2fb