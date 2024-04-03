ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 259





Major shareholder announcement





Major shareholder announcement – Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Swedbank Robur Fonder AB has informed ChemoMetec A/S that Swedbank Robur Fonder AB on 2 April 2024, decreased its holding of shares and voting rights to below 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.





Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Telephone (+45) 2551 8724





