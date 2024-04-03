Portugal Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024-2028 Featuring MEO, NOS, Vodafone Portugal, Lycamobile, NOWO, and Portugal Telecom

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



'Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,' provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Portugal today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Portugal, when valued in terms of local currency will grow at a CAGR of 0.4%, supported by steady growth in mobile data service revenue, pay-TV and in fixed broadband service revenue. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

This growth will be driven by growing smartphone and M2M/IoT subscriptions, projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services and growing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband revenue will also grow, thanks to growth in fiber subscriptions, on the back of broadband network expansion efforts by operators and the government.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Portugal.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

M2M/IoT subscription will grow during 2023-2028. This growth is supported by the focus of telecom operators and the government on M2M/IoT network expansion.

5G subscriptions will account for the majority of total mobile subscriptions in 2028, driven by ongoing efforts in 5G network expansion by MNOs and the telecom regulator and 5G plan affordability.

Average monthly mobile voice usage in Portugal will decline to 122 minutes in 2028, with subscribers increasingly shifting to OTT-based voice communication alternatives.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates

Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis Portugal compared to the Europe and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, 5G & fixed broadband updates, multi-annual activities plan 2024-2026

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription market share by service area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: MEO

Company snapshot: NOS

Company snapshot: Vodafone Portugal

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

MEO

NOS

Vodafone Portugal

Lycamobile

NOWO

Portugal Telecom

