Asia-Pacific Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis Report 2024 with Case Studies for NBN, JTower, and Mitratel

This report provides an executive-level overview of fibercos and towercos state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 5G and fiber networks deployments.

This report highlights the main drivers for the emergence and growth of towercos and fibercos in Asia-Pacific, gives an overview of the key models for towercos and fibercos in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the towerco/fiberco space, and provides an overview and set of recommendations on the positioning and future growth strategies that the different types of towercos/fibercos (e.g., pure-play and telco-led) can adopt.

The report analyzes the key themes and market direction around fibercos and towercos in Asia-Pacific. It also provides fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ICT vendors with guidance on the best practices related to the fiberco and towerco market. It gives telcos insights and best practices into the key drivers and considerations to have when entering the market - e.g., when spinning off their assets into a seperate company - or thinking about fully selling their assets to existing fibercos/towercos.



The report reviews the strategy regarding the creation of fibercos and towercos to monetize assets, cut capex, and help fund the rollout of 5G and fiber networks. It also provides details on several fiberco and towerco key players, their evolution, and their growth strategies. The case studies section examines selected players, providing context and background to their strategies, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy. The report concludes with key takeaways and recommendations for players in the fiberco and towerco market or considering a future market entry.



Scope

Governments and players in the telco space have been setting up towercos and fibercos to free up capex and help monetize their infrastructure investments.

Some of the national broadband plans involve establishing a government-led fiberco to achieve policy objectives related to high-speed broadband coverage and open access.

Countries such as Japan, the Philippines, and India are leveraging towercos to reduce the capital strain of 5G deployment on telecom operators and to accelerate coverage.

Carving out passive infrastructure into a fiberco or towerco allows telecom operators to pursue an asset light strategy. Some operators are also viewing their fiberco/towerco as a source of investment returns when they pare down the stake, attract institutional investment or exit their investment through an IPO.

With 5G and Industry 4.0 applications, towercos have an opportunity to reach out to non-traditional tower lessees such as corporates and government entities keen on having private networks to implement IoT and data analytics for their business.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Fibercos and Towercos - Key Models, Drivers, and Market Trends in Asia-Pacific



Section 2: Fibercos and Towercos - Latest Developments in Asia-Pacific



Section 3: Case Studies

Fiberco Case Study - NBN

Towerco Case Study - JTower

Towerco Case Study - Mitratel

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations



