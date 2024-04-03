Residential Energy Storage Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growth in the Lithium-Ion Technology and Sodium Ion Batteries

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Energy Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Residential Energy Storage Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Residential Energy Storage estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report addresses the escalating global energy shortages and their impact on the residential sector, emphasizing the unprecedented growth anticipated for residential energy storage solutions. It explores the future prospects for businesses and markets in light of these energy challenges. The competitive landscape is analyzed through the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, along with an assessment of competitive market presence worldwide. The bullish outlook for residential energy storage is discussed, shedding light on its definition, importance, types, and benefits.



3-6 kW Residential Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$36.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 7-10 Kw Residential Energy Storage segment is estimated at 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The Residential Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.8% and 17.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

As Global Energy Shortages Blow Stronger, Residential Energy Storage Solutions Are Poised to Witness Unprecedented Growth

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Competition

Residential Energy Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Here's Why the Outlook for Residential Energy Storage is Bullish

Residential Energy Storage - Definition, Importance, Types & Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in the Lithium-Ion Technology Segment to Outpace Other Rival Technologies Over the Forecast Period. Here's Why

Falling Prices Make Lithium Ion the Preferred Technology for Residential Energy Storage: Global Weighted Average Price of Lithium Ion Battery Across All Sectors: 2014-2020

Developments in Battery Management ICs Make Battery Based Residential Energy Storage Systems More Safer & Reliable

A Strong Battery Management IC Market Hints at the Effervescent Activity in this Space: Global Market for Battery Management ICs (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Interest in Using Renewable Energy in Homes to Benefit Demand for Residential Energy Storage

Growing Share of Primary Energy from Low Carbon Sources Bodes Well for Cost Effective Ways to Store Renewable Energy at Home: Global % Share of Primary Energy from Low Carbon Sources

Here's Why Energy Storage is Vital for Renewable Energy Be It in Industrial or Residential Spaces

Sodium Ion Batteries, the Next Big Thing in Solar Storage in Homes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 103 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics, Inc.

BYD Co., Ltd.

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Diamond Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Eguana Technologies, Inc.

Echogen Power Systems LLC

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Envision Group

EnergySage

AZELIO AB

Enapter Srl

Electriq Power

Balqon Corporation

