China Ultrasound Device Market to Reach US$ 2.94 Billion by 2030 - Analysis of Trends, Shares, and Forecast Opportunities

China's Ultrasound Device Market is forecasted to be valued at around US$ 2.94 Billion by 2030. Ultrasound devices are in high demand globally. They use high-frequency sound waves to create real-time images of inner body structures like organs and tissues. Ultrasound is a crucial tool in present-day healthcare structures due to its non-invasive nature and capacity to offer distinct photos. The need for ultrasound is developing because of fast urbanization and healthcare infrastructure growth in China, as well as the growing older populace and the emphasis on early sickness detection.



China Ultrasound Device Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030



The market in China is experiencing growth due to the growing burden of chronic conditions. With situations like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer on the upward thrust, there may be a pressing want for sensible diagnostic equipment to detect and screen those ailments. For instance, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is anticipated that about 330 million people in China are affected by cardiovascular conditions. Ultrasound devices are essential in diagnosing persistent illnesses non-invasively and in real-time, bearing in mind early detection and timely intervention. This makes it a necessary issue of the country's healthcare panorama.



Technological advancements are pivotal in propelling the increase of the ultrasound device market in China. Continuous innovations of more desirable image precision, 3D/4D imaging skills, and transportable gadgets contribute to advanced diagnostic accuracy and multiplied applications. Automation and artificial intelligence integration streamline the diagnostic procedure, making ultrasound devices more efficient and convenient. China's healthcare is advancing in precision medicine and personalized healthcare, aligning with the changing healthcare landscape. This expands the adoption of sophisticated ultrasound technologies. The synergy between technological development and healthcare desires positions the ultrasound device market at the forefront of diagnostic innovation in China.



Government tasks in healthcare and significant investments in studies and development are critical drivers of the increase in the market. These efforts bolster infrastructure, improve access to scientific services, and foster innovation. With a focus on advancing diagnostic talents and tailoring technologies to satisfy evolving healthcare needs, government support creates conducive surroundings for market expansion. The synergy between authorities' projects and research improvement fuels the adoption of advanced ultrasound technologies, driving market increase in China. Hence, the China ultrasound device market was US$ 1.95 Billion in 2023.





Trolley or cart-based ultrasound devices are among the most popular portable options in the China ultrasound device market



By portability, the China ultrasound device market is fragmented into Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices. Trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices are poised to be among the quickest-developing sections in the China market. This is because those devices provide superior imaging competencies while being easily portable in healthcare centers, making them suitable for diverse scientific settings. With China's increasing healthcare infrastructure and emphasis on point-of-care diagnostics, the demand for portable, effective ultrasound devices is rising. Trolley-based systems satisfy this need by providing terrific imaging at the point of care, driving their predicted increase in the China market.



Radiology might dominate the ultrasound device market in China



By application, the China ultrasound device market is segmented into Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Gynecology, Vascular, Urology, and Others. Radiology commands one of the most significant shares in the China ultrasound device market. This is due to its wide-ranging applications and essential position in diagnostic imaging. With the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and the need for correct and timely diagnoses, ultrasound technology is indispensable in radiology departments throughout healthcare centers. From assessing organ health to guiding interventional tactics, ultrasound devices provide versatility and non-invasiveness. As China's healthcare infrastructure expands and diagnostic capabilities improve, radiology remains a cornerstone of the ultrasound device market, propelling its considerable market proportion.



Hospital section is one of the leading segments in the China ultrasound device market



By end-user, the China ultrasound device market is divided into Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Academic Institutions. Hospitals are among the leading segments in the China ultrasound device market. This is because of their pivotal position as primary healthcare carriers. With increasing patient volumes and a developing emphasis on superior diagnostics, hospitals force great demand for ultrasound devices. These establishments require versatile imaging solutions to cater to diverse medical specialties and patient desires. As China continues to put money into healthcare infrastructure and expands its access to clinical services, hospitals continue to be vital contributors to the boom of the ultrasound device market in the country.



Key Players



Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. are the key players in the China ultrasound device market.

