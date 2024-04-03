KW 7100 MINI BT keyboard from CHERRY now also available for Mac users

Mac-optimized Bluetooth keyboard

KENOSHA, Wis., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, the manufacturer known for its high-quality input devices, presents the new KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC, the compact Bluetooth multi-device keyboard for Mac users. The innovative keyboard was initially released exclusively for Windows last year and is now being expanded to include a Mac version. It combines outstanding performance with a modern design and offers Mac users a user-friendly input option.

Highlight features of the KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC include integrated media keys, three channels for linking to other Mac devices via Bluetooth and effortless switching between these three connected devices. The low profile and comfortable, quiet keys ensure a comfortable and efficient typing experience. With its slim, space-saving design, it appeals particularly to Mac users who are looking for both functionality and design.

Innovative functions and sustainability

The FN buttons on the KW 7100 MINI BT and KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC not only control Bluetooth channels and volume control, but also multimedia functions such as play, pause, and track selection. Status LEDs provide information about low battery level, activated turn-up and FN lock button as well as the current Bluetooth channel. With an integrated metal plate, the compact keyboard guarantees maximum stability. The height can also be customized using adjustable feet.

To minimize environmental impact, the keyboard comes in an eco-friendly paper packaging, while the included carrying case is made from recycled plastic for on-the-go convenience.





CHERRY SX scissor mechanism: Precision for a unique writing experience

The keyboard is equipped with the innovative CHERRY SX scissor mechanism, which ensures maximum precision when typing. The concave, quiet keys offer a smooth and fatigue-free typing experience. With a guarantee of more than 10 million keystrokes per key, the keyboard is particularly durable. The use of lasered key labelling also ensures the highest possible abrasion resistance.

Quality and performance

The KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC impresses with its stable, robust housing and high-quality materials for a long service life. The keyboard is equipped with replaceable 2 AAA lithium batteries and weighs 450 grams with dimensions of 11.6 x 5.1 x 0.6 inches.

Prices and availability

The KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC, in Moonlight White, is now available on Amazon for $44.99.

Further information is available online at cherryamericas.com.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches. The company also manufactures computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in gaming, esports, office and hybrid workstations, industry and healthcare. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry has stood for innovative, high-quality products that are specially developed for the different needs of customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

