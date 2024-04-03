Splitwaters selected by Akna Energy for 20 MW Green Hydrogen Plant

HOUSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paving the path for a Sustainable Green Economy; Splitwaters , a Houston‐based electrolyzer manufacturer and EPC firm has signed an agreement with Akna Energy, LLC for a 20 MW Green Hydrogen Plant to be built & in operation in late 2025. This plant will be the first of many Green Hydrogen plants that Akna plans to build with Splitwaters in and around the United States.

The facility will produce more than 3 million kilograms of green hydrogen per year and will be operational in late 2025. Splitwaters will provide a complete turnkey solution for the green hydrogen plant, will supply the electrolyzers, and will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the plant. Zentech Inc. of Houston, Texas with its over 40 years of engineering and project management experience is the engineering partner for Splitwaters. The engineering design is well underway to meet the project deadlines.

“Splitwaters was selected for their rich expertise in Green Hydrogen generation, their modular approach, compact design, lower initial Capex, and speed of delivery. The engineering designs and equipment fabrication for this plant are well underway. We are very excited to have our first plant delivered within budget and in a record timeline. This will be the first of many green hydrogen plants we plan to build with Splitwaters,” said Mr. Paul Hudson, CEO of Akna Energy.

“We are very excited to work with Mr. Paul Hudson and Akna Energy, a highly motivated team to partner with, to build zero‐carbon fuels facilities for the mobility market as well as industrial markets to meet the net‐zero goals. We have always dedicated ourselves to our strong culture of putting our customers first and providing them with innovative engineering solutions to cut down costs and deliver in record time. We plan to build multiple green hydrogen plants of varying capacities based on clients’ requirements around the globe. We see a bright future for both of our companies because Clean energy is the future and the future is now!,” said Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters.





“Our strategic partnership with Splitwaters will enable the capture of our rich four‐plus decades of innovative engineering capabilities much needed for the Green Hydrogen plants,” said Ramesh Maini, CEO of Zentech, Inc.

Akna Energy is at the forefront of revolutionizing the hydrogen industry with its commitment to catalyzing global hydrogen system growth. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders, Akna Energy is shaping the landscape of the hydrogen industry and setting new standards for sustainable energy practices. By investing in innovative solutions and fostering collaboration across industries, Akna Energy is not just pioneering change – it's driving progress towards a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

Zentech Inc. is a Houston‐based design and consulting engineering firm with offices in India, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Apart from the projects related to Green Hydrogen and the Oil and Gas industries, Zentech has been involved in several other unique projects in the renewables sector and has pioneered and introduced advanced digital technologies utilizing extended reality.

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas‐based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering , procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low‐cost Green Hydrogen generation plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small‐cap to large‐cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting us closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place.

