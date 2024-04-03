Japan Collategene Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight to 2032

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collategene Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about Collategene for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in Japan for the period 2019-2032, along with a detailed description of the Collategene for PAD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Furthermore, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Collategene market forecast analysis for PAD in Japan, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PAD.



Drug Summary



COLLATEGENE (HGF plasmid) is a regenerative medical product, and its main component is a plasmid DNA encoding the HGF gene of 5181 base pairs, containing the cDNA for HGF (Beperminogene Perplasmid). It is intended to treat the CLI of arteriosclerosis obliterans (ASO) or Buerger's disease. It was developed with an expectation of its pharmacological therapeutic effects, as with pharmaceuticals. COLLATEGENE administered by injection into muscles near the ischemic focus is expected to induce angiogenesis through HGF production/release and improve the ischemic state of the limb by increasing the number of blood vessels and blood flow. It is considered therapeutic in treating critical limb ischemia in patients with ASO or Buerger's disease.



Gene therapy introduces genes to a patient's body to guide encoded proteins to work favorably against targeted diseases. In the late 1980s, it became the next generation in medicine. Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), a protein to help grow hepatocytes, also promotes the growth of blood vessels.



Scope of the Report



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the Collategene description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Elaborated details on Collategene regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the Collategene research and development activities in PAD across Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Collategene.

The report contains forecasted sales of Collategene for PAD till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PAD.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for Collategene in PAD.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence COLLATEGENE dominance.

Other emerging products for PAD are expected to give tough market competition to Collategene and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Collategene in PAD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Collategene from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Collategene in PAD.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Collategene ?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Collategene in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Collategene development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Collategene for PAD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Collategene for PAD?

What are the forecasted sales of Collategene in Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to Collategene for PAD?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PAD?

