Inflation Impacts on Medical Devices in 2024

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflation in Medical Devices (2024) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an environment of fluctuating economic stability, inflation persists as a critical factor influencing various sectors, including the medical devices industry.

Typically, central banks aim to have a 2% inflation year-over-year. However, geopolitical risks and other external shocks remain a concern for the global economic outlook, with the recent inflationary crisis caused by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With the current inflationary crisis now easing, there are concerns that other events such as the situation in the Red Sea could cause a second wave of inflation due to supply chain constraints.



Healthcare Industry Focus

Special emphasis is placed on how inflation is specifically shaping the healthcare industry. The dynamic interplay between economic forces and healthcare delivery highlights the critical nature of strategic planning. As inflation influences cost structures, access to medical devices, and innovation pathways, only those who strategically adapt will thrive in a post-inflationary landscape.

Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Inflation Impact on the Healthcare Industry Survey

Economic Outlook

Inflation in the US, 5EU, and Japan

Inflation - Impact on Patient Treatment

Future Considerations

Summary of Key Findings

