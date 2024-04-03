Robust Growth Expected In The Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction Treatment Market: Market To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 5% Through 2024-2028 As Per TBRC's Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction Treatment Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $23.63 billion in 2023 to $24.98 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market growth can be attributed to various factors such as the rise in chronic respiratory diseases, patient preference and compliance, convenience in self-administration, pediatric applications, and market expansion in allergic rhinitis treatment.



The intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $30.87 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.4%. This intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market growth is driven by factors including the increasing geriatric population, rising global respiratory issues, expanding applications in neurological disorders, personalized medicine trends, preventive healthcare initiatives, and market penetration in emerging economies. Notable trends in the forecast period include advances in formulation technologies, focus on pediatric and geriatric applications, rise in self-administration devices, nasal powder inhalers, and incorporation of biologics and peptides.

The growing incidence of Parkinson’s disease (PD) is anticipated to drive the growth of the intestinal pseudo-obstruction treatment market. PD is a chronic neurodegenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system, resulting in constipation and intestinal pseudo-obstruction as non-motor symptoms. Effective treatments are required to address these symptoms. For instance, research supported by the Parkinson's Foundation indicates a significant increase in diagnoses of Parkinson's disease in the United States, highlighting the need for reliable treatment options.

Major companies operating in the intestinal pseudo-obstruction treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on the development of novel drug therapies, such as NHE3 inhibitor treatment therapy, to address the needs of patients. For instance, Ardelyx Inc. introduced IBSRELA, an NHE3 inhibitor treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, potentially improving gastrointestinal motility. Strategic acquisitions, such as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of VectivBio Holding AG, aim to enhance innovation pipelines and redefine the standard of care for GI patients.

North America dominated the intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market in 2023, with various segments including condition (acute, chronic), treatment (medication, surgery, diet, other treatment), diagnosis (physical examination, biopsy, blood test, imaging tests, other diagnosis), and end user (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, other end users).

In conclusion, the intestinal pseudo obstruction treatment market is poised for significant growth, driven by various factors and innovations. With a focus on addressing emerging medical needs and advancing treatment options, the market offers numerous opportunities for growth and development.

