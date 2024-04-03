Verizon-ADOT and MAG pilot program wins transportation award in emerging technology category

PHOENIX, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector today announced that its pilot program with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Maricopa Association of Governments has won a Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) Award in the Emerging Trends and Technologies category. The pilot program tested a new vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology in Maricopa County, Arizona.



“The TSMO award is proof of concept for a V2X technology that will revolutionize how state and local governments communicate with drivers, not just in Arizona but across the country,” said TJ Fox, Senior Vice President, Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business. “The award is a testament to the viability of this technology.”

The pilot program, a partnership between Verizon Public Sector, ADOT and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), tested the potential of utilizing V2X capabilities to deliver time-sensitive safety information between vehicles on Arizona’s interstate and state highway systems.

“The purpose of the pilot project was to test and validate that critical safety notices could be sent to drivers in an efficient and timely manner,” said Susan Anderson, Systems Technology Group Manager for ADOT’s Transportation Systems Management and Operations division. “It helps position us for the day when vehicles are equipped to interact with transportation infrastructure.”

As part of the program, Verizon Public Sector virtualized ADOT’s roadside units (RSUs), equipment that collects and transmits traffic data, and leveraged the public Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) infrastructure to streamline the communication of timely traffic information to drivers.

For more information on the pilot program, which ran from December 2021 to May 2022, visit our site.

