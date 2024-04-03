Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Sees Robust Growth with Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Marker Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising Demand for Early Detection and Technological Innovations Fuel Cardiac Marker Testing Market Growth



The global cardiac marker testing market is experiencing a significant surge, attributed to an increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements improving diagnostic capabilities. As the market was valued at USD 4.17 billion in 2023, a robust compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% is anticipated through 2029. This growth is underpinned by the higher reliance on these tests by healthcare providers for the early detection, risk assessment, and monitoring of heart-related conditions.

Aging Population and Healthcare Approaches Propel Market Expansion



Coupled with the escalating cardiovascular disease burden, the aging global population has become a major driver catalyzing the demand for cardiac marker testing. Cardiovascular complications, including heart attacks and congestive heart failure, are more common in older adults, necessitating early and accurate diagnostics for better patient outcomes. Furthermore, heightened focus on cardiac health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased adoption of cardiac marker tests across global health systems.

Technological Advancements Spur Market Innovations



Advancements in technology have greatly enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of cardiac marker testing, with the development of high-sensitivity biomarkers leading to earlier detection of cardiac issues. The shift toward point-of-care testing (POCT) devices is a significant trend that benefits emergency and critical care settings by providing fast, on-site diagnosis and timely treatment decisions.

Market Dominance by Reagents and Kits and Troponin Biomarkers



The market is segmented by product type and biomarker type, where reagents and kits hold a dominant share due to their ease of use and cost-effectiveness. Troponin I and T biomarkers are recognized for their superior specificity, driving their widespread use in the detection of myocardial damage and acute myocardial infarction.

Geographical Insights Indicate North America as Market Leader



The North American region takes the lead in the cardiac marker testing market, with a significant share attributed to high cardiovascular disease prevalence, extensive medical research, technological innovations, and a strong focus on preventive healthcare.

Conclusion



The global cardiac marker testing market is poised for substantial growth in the upcoming years, as the industry responds to critical needs for early and accurate cardiac health diagnostics. The drive towards innovation and the strategic focus on the aging population's healthcare will continue to catalyze market developments and support its expansion on a global scale.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Biomérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

