Alamos Gold Announces Closing of Orford Mining Acquisition

TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV:ORM) (“Orford Mining”). A Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on April 2, 2024 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Transaction was implemented.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Orford Mining and its highly prospective Qiqavik Gold Project, located in Northern Quebec. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy of building out a pipeline of high-quality, long-term projects, in good jurisdictions to complement our near-term organic growth projects in Canada,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

