Enact Integrated with PMI Rate Pro for Seamless Ordering

RALEIGH, N.C., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that it has completed an integration with PMI Rate Pro that enables lenders to order delegated mortgage insurance directly through their API platform.



With this new enhancement, lenders are now able to order private mortgage insurance in addition to receiving pricing quotes directly from PMI Rate Pro via their loan origination systems’ integration with PMI Rate Pro’s new API solution. As private mortgage insurance continues to be a critical tool in making homeownership more affordable, this new functionality helps lenders more quickly and easily serve their borrowers.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of progress, and our further integration with Enact marks a significant leap forward in streamlining the mortgage insurance process," said Nomi Smith, CEO of PMI Rate Pro. "We are excited to bring the only easy-to-integrate, end-to-end mortgage insurance API solution with all the MI features lenders need. Mortgage software solutions can now effortlessly integrate PMI Rate Pro's plug and play comprehensive API."

“Our ultimate goal is to help borrowers achieve their dream of homeownership and making our services more accessible is a key part of that,” said Neenu Kainth, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Enact. “With this integration, we are excited to be able to meet our customers where they are and provide a seamless customer experience.”

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.